Hailey Bieber, Ariana Grande, and More Celebs Are Wearing This Breathable $2 Face Mask
Evolvetogether has become almost as famous as the faces its protecting
If you Google “face masks,” nearly one billion search results appear. That’s a lot of options to sift through if you’re looking for a good protective covering to help slow the spread of COVID-19. That’s why we’ve been paying closer attention to the masks celebrities are wearing, and there’s one brand that’s become almost as famous as the faces wearing it: Evolvetogether.
Founded by New York-based fashion designer Cynthia Sakai, the brand only recently emerged during the pandemic to provide an affordable medical-grade face mask that’s more stylish than your average blue surgical mask, but equally protective. In the brand’s short months of existence, Evolvetogether’s sleek, all-black masks have already become one of the most popular in Hollywood, covering the noses and mouths of Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber, Bella Hadid, Vanessa Hudgens, Emily Ratajkowski, Kaia Gerber, Cara Delevingne, and Heidi Klum (to name a few).
While cloth face masks are a more eco-friendly choice, Evolvetogether’s disposable face masks are one of the few FDA-registered options available to consumers. And according to its website, they can provide more protection than a polyester or cotton face mask. Each mask is constructed with three layers that perform very specific functions — the water-resistant outer layer blocks airborne contaminants, the melt-blown center filters out bacteria and particles, and the moisture-absorbing inner layer adds breathability — all of which work in tandem to keep you and others around you safe.
RELATED: Where to Shop the Stylish Face Masks Celebrities Keep Wearing — Including Jennifer Lopez’s Sparkly Number
They also feature soft ear loops that are designed not to tug and an adjustable aluminum nose bridge that provides a more custom fit against the face. As for the numbers on the masks, they are global coordinates from around the world to remind us that “we’re all connected no matter our gender, race, religion or geographic location,” according to the brand’s site.
Buy It! Evolvetogether Milan 30 Face Masks, $35.97; evolvetogether.com
The single-use masks are available in black, white, and a deep green in packs seven for $9 and packs of 30 for $36, which shakes out to about $1.20 per mask — one of the most affordable face mask options we’ve come across. Evolvetogether also recently added face masks for kids that are as comfortable and affordable as its adult versions, just smaller in size. With each pack purchased, you’ll also receive one of the brand’s handy sustainable Mask Keepers, a small, pocket-sized holder that your mask can be folded into during daily use. (You can also purchase a pack of 10 Mask Keepers separately.)
Each mask is intended to be used for eight to 10 hours before it should be disposed of. While its packaging and mask holders are completely biodegradable, the mask itself is not due to its high-efficiency melt-blown filter. (Evolvetogether recommends cutting off the mask’s ear loops before disposal to prevent wild animals from getting tangled in them.)
To ensure you’ve always got a clean mask ready to go, the company also offers a monthly mask subscription, which allows you to save 10 percent. Most of the masks are available for pre-order and will ship between the end of September and beginning of October. Scroll down to shop the affordable protective face mask that’s taken over Hollywood.
Buy It! Evolvetogether We Stand Together 7 Face Masks, $8.97; evolvetogether.com
Buy It! Evolvetogether NYC 7 Face Masks, $8.97; evolvetogether.com
Buy It! Evolvetogether Amazonia 30 Face Masks, $35.97; evolvetogether.com
Buy It! Evolvetogether 10 Mask Keepers, $7.25; evolvetogether.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.