Hailey Bieber, Ariana Grande, and More Celebs Are Wearing This Breathable $2 Face Mask

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If you Google “face masks,” nearly one billion search results appear. That’s a lot of options to sift through if you’re looking for a good protective covering to help slow the spread of COVID-19. That’s why we’ve been paying closer attention to the masks celebrities are wearing, and there’s one brand that’s become almost as famous as the faces wearing it: Evolvetogether.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Splash; Getty; MEGA

While cloth face masks are a more eco-friendly choice, Evolvetogether’s disposable face masks are one of the few FDA-registered options available to consumers. And according to its website, they can provide more protection than a polyester or cotton face mask. Each mask is constructed with three layers that perform very specific functions — the water-resistant outer layer blocks airborne contaminants, the melt-blown center filters out bacteria and particles, and the moisture-absorbing inner layer adds breathability — all of which work in tandem to keep you and others around you safe.

They also feature soft ear loops that are designed not to tug and an adjustable aluminum nose bridge that provides a more custom fit against the face. As for the numbers on the masks, they are global coordinates from around the world to remind us that “we’re all connected no matter our gender, race, religion or geographic location,” according to the brand’s site.

Image zoom evolvetogether

Buy It! Evolvetogether Milan 30 Face Masks, $35.97; evolvetogether.com

The single-use masks are available in black, white, and a deep green in packs seven for $9 and packs of 30 for $36, which shakes out to about $1.20 per mask — one of the most affordable face mask options we’ve come across. Evolvetogether also recently added face masks for kids that are as comfortable and affordable as its adult versions, just smaller in size. With each pack purchased, you’ll also receive one of the brand’s handy sustainable Mask Keepers, a small, pocket-sized holder that your mask can be folded into during daily use. (You can also purchase a pack of 10 Mask Keepers separately.)

Each mask is intended to be used for eight to 10 hours before it should be disposed of. While its packaging and mask holders are completely biodegradable, the mask itself is not due to its high-efficiency melt-blown filter. (Evolvetogether recommends cutting off the mask’s ear loops before disposal to prevent wild animals from getting tangled in them.)

To ensure you’ve always got a clean mask ready to go, the company also offers a monthly mask subscription, which allows you to save 10 percent. Most of the masks are available for pre-order and will ship between the end of September and beginning of October. Scroll down to shop the affordable protective face mask that’s taken over Hollywood.

Image zoom evolvetogether

Buy It! Evolvetogether We Stand Together 7 Face Masks, $8.97; evolvetogether.com

Image zoom evolvetogether

Buy It! Evolvetogether NYC 7 Face Masks, $8.97; evolvetogether.com

Image zoom evolvetogether

Buy It! Evolvetogether Amazonia 30 Face Masks, $35.97; evolvetogether.com

Image zoom evolvetogether

Buy It! Evolvetogether 10 Mask Keepers, $7.25; evolvetogether.com