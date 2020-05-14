This Meghan Markle-Loved Brand Quietly Launched Reusable Face Masks — Get 3 for $28

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Face masks are becoming a new normal essential for leaving the house when you can’t properly social distance. And thus, the demand for a good face mask has skyrocketed in just a matter of months, leading tons of fashion companies, like Old Navy, Madewell, Banana Republic, and Rag & Bone, to use their resources to craft them for both adults and children. Everlane is the latest brand to pivot its production — the Meghan Markle-loved label is now selling reusable cloth face masks.

The company worked with its T-shirt factory in downtown Los Angeles to design and produce its face masks using leftover materials, so you can expect them to be just as comfy as its basic tees. Each one is made from a double layer of 100 percent cotton fabric and has Lycra ear loops that offer a little stretch and a whole lot of comfort. For optimal use, Everlane recommends washing your mask before and after every wear, which is why it’s offering them in packs of three.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

You can get a three-pack for $28 in several different colors; there’s a basic all-black option, one with a mix of black, heathered grey, and charcoal grey, and another with navy and navy-and-white stripes. The navy pack sold out and went on a waitlist shortly after Everlane’s face masks dropped, so we have a feeling its others will follow suit very soon.

Image zoom Everlane

Buy It! Everlane The Face Mask Three-Pack, $28; everlane.com

With the launch, Everlane has also donated one face mask for every pack it produced to Feeding America to help with its COVID-19 relief efforts. As a reminder, its masks “are not intended for use in a medical or clinical setting nor to replace medical-grade PPE and measures recommended by the CDC,” according to Everlane’s website. While a number of companies are producing face masks for kids, Everlane’s face masks are only intended to be worn by adults. Here are a few other brands currently offering face masks: