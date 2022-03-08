Even Mild Cases of COVID Can Cause Brain Damage and Shrinkage, Study Finds

The tissue damage occurred in the parts of the brain that control the sense of smell, which could explain why some people lose their ability to smell

Even mild cases of COVID-19 can cause brain damage and shrinkage, a new study found, primarily in the areas that control the sense of smell and memory processing.

The virus was associated with a greater loss of gray matter and tissue damage than what would normally occur during aging, the researchers, from the University of Oxford, found.

The study, published Monday in the journal Nature, looked at brain scans from 401 people between the ages of 51 and 81, both before they contracted COVID-19 and in the months after. Most had mild cases of the virus — only 15 were hospitalized with more severe illnesses. They compared the scans to those of 284 people who had not tested positive for COVID-19 but had similar rates of obesity, smoking, diabetes and blood pressure, and similar demographics like age, sex and socioeconomic status.

Those who had COVID-19 had significantly more brain tissue loss and shrinkage, the researchers found. People typically lose around 0.2-0.3% of gray matter each year with normal aging, and those who had COVID-19 were losing far more, up to 2%. They also lost more overall brain volume and had higher amounts of tissue damage.

The damage was equivalent to at least an extra year of aging, Gwenaëlle Douaud, an associate professor at the Nuffield Department of Clinical Neurosciences at Oxford and the paper's lead author, told NBC News.

"It is brain damage, but it is possible that it is reversible," she said. "But it is still relatively scary because it was in mildly infected people."

The changes in the parts of the brain that control the sense of smell and memory processing could explain some long COVID symptoms like loss of smell and taste and brain fog, researchers said.

The study had limitations, which Douaud acknowledged and said pointed to a need for more in-depth research. They did just basic cognitive testing with the patients to see how they performed on memory tests, and the scans were only done up to about five months after COVID-19 illness, so the brain damage could have improved after.

Even with the basic memory tests, though, they did see a difference in how much brain damage occurred based on age. People in their 50s and early 60s who had COVID-19 performed similarly to those who didn't contract the virus, and the gap increased significantly from there.

"I don't know if that's because younger people recover faster or they were not as affected to start with," Douaud told The New York Times. "Could be either or it could be both."