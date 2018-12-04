Eva Longoria Is Doing ‘Very Serious Weight Training' to Tone Up Post-Baby

Eva Longoria is ready to get back to her pre-baby shape, and she’s going all in.

The actress, 43, is hitting the weight room for an intense workout.

“I still love yoga,” Longoria told Us Weekly, but “my workouts now are more weight training. Very serious weight training.”

While she’s really challenging her body now, Longoria said that she wanted to give herself plenty of time to recover after giving birth to her first child, son Santiago, on June 19.

“I really gave my body time to adjust to postpartum and post-pregnancy,” she said. “You know, it had a baby! It created a human life, so I really wasn’t too hard about getting back into shape.”

Now, with Santiago about to reach his half birthday, Longoria said she felt ready to go to work.

“Now I’m working out a lot more and watching what I eat,” she said. “I’m barely starting to get back into it.”

The former Desperate Housewives star got into weightlifting in the last two years.

“I’m a runner, first of all. I run a lot. But I also do SoulCycle, Pilates, yoga. I usually mix it up. Now I’m starting with weight training,” she told Health in 2017.

But Longoria admitted that she’d skip the gym if she could.

“I don’t enjoy working out,” she said. “I always wish my trainer doesn’t show up! I’m always like, ‘I hope he cancels, I hope he cancels…’ ”

Still, Longoria knows how important working out is for your health.

“We do have a lot of pressure when people are telling us what we should look like. And I think you have to find your own truth,” she said. “I don’t feel like we should go by these rules and social constructs of society, where you have to be a certain size to be pretty. But I’ve had friends who don’t work out or take care of themselves, and all of a sudden, there’s a health issue.”