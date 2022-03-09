Euphoria's Chloe Cherry Says Working in the Porn Industry Led to an Eating Disorder

"I had an agent in pornography tell me that I was fat," the model and actress said

With the help of mental health professionals, Euphoria's Chloe Cherry has recovered from an eating disorder, but it's something she's not sure she would have developed if it wasn't for her time in the porn industry.

Cherry, 24, explained on the Call Her Daddy podcast that she had never thought of herself as fat until that was something "an agent in pornography" told her.

"It all started when this agent that I had when I was porn said to my face that I was fat," she recalled to host Alex Cooper. "He said, 'Everyone says that you're fat and the fastest way to lose weight is by not eating.' He said that to me and I was like, 'What the f---.' "

From there, "it just turned into an eating disorder cause I was so young at the time. He said that to me when I was 18, and it was so f---ing freaky because no one in my whole life had ever said that I was fat and then it just became an obsession."

Cherry said that she adopted a vegan diet and tried to limit her calories to 200 a day, which left her "miserable."

Over time, she started picking up on ways to heal, from working with mental health professionals to listing podcasts focused on eating disorder recovery and reading about other women who shared their experiences.

Cherry also found that talking openly with her friends about what she was eating helped her realize that it wasn't enough food.

"To get out of it really took a lot of me opening up to all my friends," she said. "Opening up about it suddenly made it all come down."

Cherry found that once she ditched her vegan diet in June 2020 and let herself eat what she wanted, her body was happier.

"I was just miserable and not treating my body well, and now that I don't count a single calorie and literally just eat anything I want and do anything I want, my body actually looks better than it ever has my entire f---ing life," she said. "I do not restrict my diet whatsoever. And that's why I think a lot of people don't think that I went through an eating disorder because I'm skinner now than I was even though I was starving myself then."

Cherry said that her body was a major insecurity of hers that she no longer has. Instead, she feels a new-found confidence.

"Either I can decide to feel really good about myself or no one else will," she said.