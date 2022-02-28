"It's nuts because you have to realize that I got those lips at some point in my life and nobody reacted that way — at least not to my face," the 24-year-old said

Euphoria's Chloe Cherry Says It's 'Crazy' How Many People Comment on Her 'Lips Being So Big'

Chloe Cherry is loving the new-found fame she's had since joining the cast of HBO's hit show Euphoria — but she's been shocked by all the attention her lips have gotten.

Cherry, 24, came on in season two to play Faye, a heroin addict and the girlfriend of drug dealer Custer, and her compassionate portrayal quickly won her fans.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My fifteen minutes of fame have provoked a lot of positive responses and it feels insanely good," she recently told Variety. "It feels unreal to have so many people say they love you on the show, it really does."

What Cherry hasn't enjoyed as much, though, has been the comments about her lips.

"At the same time, it's crazy how many people talk about my lips being so big," she continued. "The amount of headlines that I have seen and the amount of people posting and commenting about my lips has been surreal."

toska husted Chloe Cherry as Faye on 'Euphoria' | Credit: Courtesy toska husted

Without directly addressing if her lips are the result of fillers, Cherry said she didn't get anything close to this kind of attention from the people around her when she first changed her lips.

"It's nuts because you have to realize that I got those lips at some point in my life and nobody reacted that way — at least not to my face," she said. "So, it's weird to see memes and stuff about it because these topics of conversation are on my body and I didn't totally comprehend what the big deal was."

"I swear nobody in my life was like, 'Whoa Chloe those are insane.' I guess this is what happens when you're now known on a much larger scale."

RELATED VIDEO: Zendaya Spends Her 25th Birthday Filming Euphoria with 'Lil One' Storm Reid

Cherry, who has worked in the adult film industry, had been a fan of the show before being cast in Euphoria, and it's rumored that showrunner Sam Levinson found her through a porn parody of the show that she starred in as a version of Hunter Schafer's character Jules.

She said that joining Euphoria after being "obsessed" with the show has "been the ultimate experience of a lifetime."

And Cherry, who grew up in Lancaster, Pennsylvania before entering the film industry, said she "can totally relate" to her character Faye.