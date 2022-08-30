Eugenio Derbez to Undergo 'Complicated' Surgery After Accident, Wife Details 'Difficult' Recovery

Eugenio Derbez will be undergoing a "very complicated" surgery after suffering an accident days ago.

On Monday, the Latin American star's wife, singer and actress Alessandra Rosaldo, shared the news in a joint Instagram post. However, she did not provide additional details about Derbez's accident.

"He is fine, however the injuries he suffered are delicate and in the next few hours, he will have to undergo surgery. The operation is very complicated, but it does not compromise his health," she announced in a letter, which was translated from Spanish to English.

"The recovery process will be long and difficult since he will have to rest for several weeks and then undergo rehabilitation therapies," she wrote.

Rosaldo added that it was important to their family for them to share the news on their own, and their priority will be taking the necessary time to focus on Derbez's health.

"I have some work commitments to fulfill that I cannot cancel, but I ask you all with much love, that whatever you want to know about this topic, allow me to communicate it through my social networks," she wrote. "Eugenio will be recovering and maybe for a while he will be away from his social networks and the media."

"Thank you for always being close to us," Rosaldo ended. "I know that with the good energy that you all will be sending us and with the favor of God, Eugenio will recover very soon."

While Derbez is a superstar in Mexico with shows like La Familia P. Luche and XHDRbZ, the actor most recently starred in Apple TV+'s Acapulco and this year's Best Picture Oscar winner CODA.