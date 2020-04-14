Need a Reusable Cloth Mask? Etsy Has Over 150,000 for Kids and Adults

Image zoom Everyday Yesterday/ Etsy

With the CDC officially recommending that all Americans wear some sort of cloth face covering to slow the spread of coronavirus, you may be scrambling to get your own. While making a face mask at home is totally feasible (the CDC even put together instructions on how to do so), cloth face masks are becoming more readily shoppable online. In fact, there are over 150,000 available on Etsy, where many sellers have recently added face masks to their storefronts.

Since the CDC emphasized that surgical masks and N-95 respirator masks should be reserved for medical professionals, purchasing a washable cloth face mask on Etsy is an easy way to support a small business while following CDC guidelines. Many of the face masks on the site use decorative and colorful fabrics, a fun and kid-friendly touch during uneasy times.

Below, we rounded up six Etsy sellers located in the United States that are currently making reusable face masks. While you should generally expect longer delivery windows, many of these face masks are ready to ship in just a few days.

L Boutique By Olivia

L Boutique By Olivia is a custom dress shop for special occasions that has pivoted to making face masks for kids and adults. Shop owner Adele offers cotton masks in a variety of solid colors, and prices start at just $10.50 depending on the size you choose. The masks are available to ship in one to two days, and the store offers free shipping in the United States. Check out L Boutique By Olivia’s storefront here.

Everyday Yesterday

Etsy user Everyday Yesterday usually sells handmade goods and vintage knick knacks, but now has added colorful face masks to her listings. The face masks are made with two layers of 100 percent cotton, come in three sizes (small, medium, and large), and include elastic ear loops. They’re ready to ship in one day, and Everyday Yesterday offers free shipping in the United States. Check out all of Everyday Yesterday's masks here.

Mask And Co

Mask and Co is a new Etsy shop dedicated to making face masks. Shop owner Brittany Smith makes new masks every day and refreshes her storefront daily with the new additions. She offers cute floral options alongside plain masks, which are all pre-washed and made from two layers of 100 percent cotton. You can shop individual masks for $13.99 or grab a pack of three for $38.99. Check out the Mask and Co storefront here.

Bellacond By Bryana

Another mask-dedicated Etsy storefront, Bellacond By Bryana offers customizable face masks for children and adults. Store owner Bryana asks that you describe your size and pattern preference, which can include something different for both the front and back of the mask since it’s reversible. She also allows you to choose between elastic ear loops or ties, and if you’d like a filter slot. Depending on the availability, the masks are ready to ship in one day to a week.

Something Promised

If you’re on a budget and have a big family, this pack of seven face masks from Etsy user Something Promised is the best bang for your buck. At $49 a pack (that’s $7 a mask), the cotton blend coverings come in a variety of colors and patterns that promise to be “super cute.” Packs of 12 are also available for $72. Check out all of Something Promised’s face masks here.

Silkys & Such

Etsy store Silkys & Such, which carries one-of-a-kind baby items like blankets, teethers, and burp cloths, has added kids’ masks to its lineup. The shop has separate mask listings for kids ages 2 to 5 and 7 to 12, and all masks are made out of a comfy blend of minky (a fabric often used for baby products), cotton, and satin. There are tons of cute patterns to choose from, and the masks are ready to ship in just three to five days. Check out all of Silkys & Such kids’ masks here.

