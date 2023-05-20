Ethan Suplee of 'Remember the Titans' Reflects on 250-Pound Weight Loss: 'Concentrating On Today'

"Once upon a time, the whole world was an impossibility," the actor wrote on Instagram

By
Published on May 20, 2023 02:59 PM
Ethan Suplee
Ethan Suplee shows off weight-loss journey. Photo: Ethan Suplee/Instagram

Ethan Suplee is remembering a time when "the whole world was an impossibility."

The Remember the Titans and My Name is Earl actor, 46, shared another remarkable transformation post to Instagram this week — showing before-and-after shots of his 250-pound weight-loss journey.

"Conquering all of it is still impossible, so I'm just concentrating on today," Suplee, who celebrates his 47th birthday on Wednesday, wrote.

"If today becomes too much, I will focus on right now," Suplee continued. "Right now, I'm OK, I will beat right now."

Suplee previously documented much of his journey on his American Glutton podcast in 2020, and opened up to People (the TV Show!) last year about how his wife Brandy Lewis was the inspiration behind his weight loss journey.

As he explained at the time, his journey began in 2002 after seeing his now-wife for around a year. "I became, for the first time in my life, kind of interested in the future and having experiences with her," he said. "Like spending a day walking around a museum or going on a trip or hiking that I just wasn't physically able to do."

Suplee previously revealed that his highest weight was 536 lbs., and had to get weighed on a "freight scale [at a shopping center] because back then there weren't scales that really went that high in doctor's offices." He's since told Men's Health that he lost 250 pounds and hit his goal of registering 9% body in October 2021.

To Suplee, his happiness comes from "achieving goals."

"I cannot say that actually losing weight has made me happier. I don't think that's true," he told PEOPLE last year. "I just think that achieving something I set out to achieve has given me this volume of happiness that is pretty great."

During the premiere episode of his podcast in 2020, Suplee revealed that he started with unhealthy binge-eating habits at the young age of five, and that he was put on a diet by age 10 — as he weighed more than 200 pounds. He used food, alcohol and drugs to "numb" himself throughout his teenage years, and got sober in 2002 — which led to trying different diets.

In recent years, Suplee has appeared in TV shows like Raising Hope, Jennifer Falls, Chance, Santa Clarita Diet, The Ranch and the movie Motherless Brooklyn. As he said, he's "gained and lost probably close to 1,000 pounds at this point," and regularly shares fitness and motivational posts with fans on Instagram.

Earlier this month, Suplee shared a few other throwback photos that Kevin Smith sent his way — and compared them to how he's looking today.

"My dear friend @thatkevinsmith sent me a couple of pics with the text 'look how far you've come!' He ain't lying!"

