Biggest Loser Trainer Erica Lugo Getting Surgery to Remove Loose Skin: 'It Wasn't an Easy Decision'

"No amount of exercise or nutrition will help the loose skin pockets on my hips and stomach," Erica Lugo explained

Erica Lugo has decided to undergo surgery to remove her loose skin.

The Biggest Loser trainer, who lost 160 lbs. and frequently shares candid posts about her fitness journey, revealed on Friday that although she’s had an “okay relationship” with her loose skin, nothing she’s done has been able to stop it from continuing to build up on her body.

“Real, scary and raw transparency post. Nervous AF as I type and share,” she wrote on social media. “I’ve worked really hard to lose 160 lbs. I’m proud of the muscle I’ve built and I’m more proud that I’ve been able to keep the weight off for 5 years.”

“Loose skin has been apart of my journey for 5 years. I’ve always been okay with it. It’s been my battle scar, but the more I begin to build muscle and get leaner I get the more loose skin builds up. No amount of exercise or nutrition will help the loose skin pockets on my hips and stomach,” she explained.

Noting that it “wasn’t an easy decision,” Lugo said the surgery has been “something I’ve researched for years.”

“I’ve been back and forth for years and I’m finally scheduled Sept 22nd with @athenixbody and I couldn’t be more nervous, scared but excited!” she added. “Just like I do with everything I’ll be tracking every second of this journey. Just had a pre op call to prep myself for all the post op care.”

“Two weeks until we leave!” she added.

Lugo weighed 322 lbs. after the birth of her son but since then has lost 160 lbs. Last year, after getting injured in a car accident, she was diagnosed with stage 2 thyroid cancer, which led to surgery and radiation treatments.

In May, Lugo paid tribute to her body, and the journey it’s been through, as she celebrated wearing a bikini for the first time in years.

“I’ve spent too many years never wearing bikinis because I felt I shouldn’t,” she wrote alongside one bathing suit snap. “But ya know what? This body lost 150 lbs. This body created life. This body beat cancer. This body is working through an auto immune disorder. This body is worthy despite society standards and my own negative self-chat and it felt good to slip on a bikini for the first time in years and truly be COMFORTABLE.”

Lugo also went on to slam some of the harsh criticism she received about her loose skin.

“This past week I have read more comments towards myself and other woman about our bodies and our confidence and worth based off how we chose to show our confidence and OUR bodies,” she wrote later that month, noting that while she didn’t have “six pack abs” or “the most toned upper body,” her body doesn’t deserve to be criticized.

“Instead I have loose skin from losing 150 lbs. and having a baby. Instead It’s harder for me to lose and tone because I had and beat thyroid cancer and my body doesn’t process hormones like a ‘normal’ hormonal regulation system should,” she said. “Let people be proud of their bodies in progress. We are all trying to be happier, stronger and better versions of ourselves and how we chose to show or acknowledge that is up to US. Not YOU.”

Lugo joined the USA reboot of The Biggest Loser this past year and previously told PEOPLE that she often talks with contestants about loose skin.