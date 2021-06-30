The Biggest Loser trainer says she’s the "healthiest I've ever been in my life" after working through disordered thoughts about her eating habits

Erica Lugo Says the Last Year Has Been About 'Coming to Terms' with Her Past Eating Disorder

For Erica Lugo, the past year has been all about working on her mental health.

The Biggest Loser trainer, 35, struggled with binging and purging her food for a period of eight months in 2016. In the nearly six years since then, it hasn't happened again. But when she started to have thoughts of restricting her eating as she filmed the weight loss show in 2019 — thoughts that continued through the pandemic — Lugo knew she needed to reach out for help.

"What people don't realize about weight loss or food addiction or drug addiction or eating disorders is that just because you're in recovery, that doesn't mean that that devil on your shoulder goes away completely. It just means that I get better at dealing with it," she tells PEOPLE.

And when she started to deal with those disordered thoughts again over the last two years — the biggest red-flag moment coming during filming when she stopped for a slice of pizza and spent the rest of the night sitting on her bathroom floor, "analyzing" her choice — Lugo "came clean" to her husband Danny and reached out to her old therapist, who had helped her in 2016.

"I had to say to [Danny], 'Hey, I need to tell you something about my past, because right now I'm starting to feel a bit inadequate with my feelings towards food or working out,' " she says. "'This is what happened to me five plus years ago. If you see me acting strangely towards food or acting strangely towards working out, these are signs. I need you to be aware of that. This is what I struggled with.' "

In the last few months, Lugo says she's "done so much inner work" to change the way she thinks about food and exercise.

"Now I work out because I enjoy it. I'm no longer trying to hit a certain caloric burn. I talk to my therapist every single week. I kind of intuitively eat. I listen to my body and if I'm hungry, I eat. If I'm not, I don't, and that's taken a lot of work," she says.

In the process, Lugo has gained about 10 lbs., "but I am the healthiest I've ever been in my life," she says.

That's why, when an Instagram commenter started criticizing her for gaining weight, she decided to speak out and share her past eating disorder experience.

"I've built a really thick skin over the years. I think I've been forced to do that," she says. "But that commenter in particular was doing more of a bullying attack — they commented on multiple posts and 'mooed' at me — it just went on and on. I felt like it was time to speak up because the last two years for me have been really transformative and I really healed a lot of past traumas that I had."

After sharing her story, Lugo received an outpouring of support.

"I can't tell you how many people have come to me — and I can cry talking about this," she says. "I've had so many women message me and say 'Thank you,' or 'Because of your post, I've gone 24 hours without a purge.' "

And Lugo wants people to understand that eating disorders are a "spectrum," and not as cut and dry as they may seem.