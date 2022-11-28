Celebrity Trainer Eric Fleishman Dead at 53: 'Beacon of Light, Hope, and Love'

Celebrity trainer Eric Fleishman died on Thanksgiving at the age of 53.

Fleishman, who was known as "Eric the Trainer," died suddenly at his Glendale, California, home, according to multiple reports.

His cause of death was not known as of Monday evening.

A post on his official Instagram confirmed his death with a carousel of photos of Fleishman, tagging his wife Alysia Kanemoto.

"We are heartbroken to share that Eric Phillip Fleishman passed away unexpectedly on the morning of November 24, 2022," the caption read. "His wife Alysia, son, parents, and close friends/family are deeply saddened by this event."

The post went on to salute Fleishman as one who "touched many lives for the better" and who was "a beacon of light, hope, and love."

Supporters and fans were encouraged join his loved ones "in celebrating his life by sharing experiences, memories, and tributes to Celebrate.Erics.Life@gmail.com."

Fleishman's memorial services are pending, his family said in the post.

"This loss is devastating, and we appreciate your thoughts and prayers," it concluded.

During his career as a fitness coach to the stars, Fleishman trained U.S. soldiers in the Middle East, partnered with police officers, and hosted the Mr. America Bodybuilding event, ABC 7 reported. He also served as the host for the Celebrity Sweat series.

Kendall Schmidt of Big Time Rush remembered Fleishman as a "larger than life man" in the comments section.

"Larger than life impact," he added. "This is absolutely heartbreaking news. He will live on forever in the people he helped and inspired. Myself included. Love you forever Eric!"

Matt Lanter also expressed condolences and commented, "Crushed. Eric made such an impact on my life and I don't think he even knew it. I'm just shocked."

"Such terrible news," added Jay Cutler. "He brought so much positivity to everyone. Rip."

Patrick Schwarzenegger wrote, "So sad. Rip Eric. Will miss you 🙌❤️."

Billy Blanks told his fellow celebrity trainer, "Rest In Peace," while Drake Bell simply wrote: "Heartbroken."