Tituss Burgess Shows Off Svelte Figure at Emmys Red Carpet: 'I Look Amazing'

Burgess said he had a "nip-tuck" to remove sagging skin because his "weight has gone up and down"

Tituss Burgess is looking fabulous on E!'s Emmys red carpet!

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star, 41, revealed Sunday that he had a "nip tuck" and is feeling "amazing."

"I'mma tell you the truth," Burgess said. "I had a few arrangements."

“That’s exactly what I had, a few Walter Mercado arrangements if I’m going to be perfectly honest with you," he said, referring to the late Puerto Rican astrologer, who was the recent subject of a Netflix documentary. Mercado was open about his numerous cosmetic surgeries and used the phrase “little arrangements" when referring to them.

"I have nothing to hide! I even talked about it on social media. The one thing I wanted to do during this time off was have some nip-tuck because my weight has gone up and down," Burgess added. "And so after that happens, the skin gets a little saggy so I got that s--- cut off. This is the result and I look amazing."

Burgess showed off his new figure in a red tracksuit with short shorts by Lee Rickie Collection and shoes by Giuseppe Zanotti.

"WHATTTTTTTT 😍😍😍😍😍," Ellie Kemper, Burgess' Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt costar, commented on his Instagram post.

Burgess received his fifth-ever Emmy nomination for his role as Titus Andromedon in the Netflix movie Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend this year. He's up against Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jovan Adepo, Louis Gossett Jr, Dylan McDermott and Jim Parsons in outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie category.

About 2020, Burgess said: "The more you can carve out time to spend with your family, the more you can carve out time to make a meal, share with those that you love. I think 2020 is sort of an ambush into keeping those who are close to you, even closer. And that's the takeaway."

Burgess has been open about learning to love his body. After the release of his EP Saint Tituss last year, the singer told PEOPLE that his track "Learn to Love" was born after a bad hookup.

“The guy asked me about the stretch marks on my body, and kind of chuckled. It struck a nerve with me,” he told PEOPLE. “Ever since then, the lights have to be off when I’m being intimate.”

“I gotta shake this thing up and learn to be okay with myself, learn to embrace all of my imperfections,” he added then.

The 72nd Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are airing live on ABC from 8-11 p.m. ET.