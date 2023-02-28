Emma Heming Willis Is Working with Dementia Specialist After Husband Bruce Willis' FTD Diagnosis

Emma Heming Willis is learning all that she can about frontotemporal dementia after her husband Bruce Willis was diagnosed with the disease.

On Monday, the 44-year-old shared a photo on Instagram with dementia care and education specialist Teepa Snow. While tagging the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, Emma praised the help she's received while learning how to navigate Bruce's condition.

"I'm grateful I had the opportunity to work with @teepasnows_pac who has helped me add to my dementia care toolbox," she wrote. "She's a loving, compassionate and skilled leader in this space who navigates herself with pure empathy. She's a gift. Head to the link in my bio as her website has a wealth of caregiving information you might find useful too 💌 #dementiaawareness #ftdawarness #EndFTD #EveryFTDStoryCounts."

"@emmahemingwillis has done an absolutely remarkable job of providing the right support for Bruce as his abilities have changed and created a place, space and life that continues to provide him with what he needs to live well," Snow replied in the comments. "Frontotemporal dementia is never easy but with the right programming and support, it truly is possible to continue living life. Congrats to Emma and their entire family for their very very hard work and dedication. It is truly remarkable!"

Earlier this month, Emma revealed that Bruce, 67, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, sharing that his condition has worsened since his family first shared news of his aphasia diagnosis last year.

"Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis," she said.

Emma added in her full statement, "Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately. We know in our hearts that – if he could today — he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families."

Frontotemporal dementia is an all-encompassing term for a group of brain disorders that threatens the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. This means that parts of these lobes atrophy, and the shrinking of these areas can cause speech issues, emotional problems and changes in personality.

Bruce Willis and family. Demi Moore/instagram

Other symptoms can include loss of motor skills — problems walking, swallowing or muscle spasms. Symptoms tend to get worse over time. Patients typically begin to notice symptoms between 40 - 65 years of age, but it can affect people who are younger. It is the most common form of dementia for people under 60.

Since the Die Hard actor's diagnosis, his family — Emma, their children, Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, ex-wife Demi Moore and their children Rumer Willis, 34, Scout Willis, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 29 — have been focused on helping him "live as full a life as possible," according to a statement from the family.

"The focus for Bruce is to keep him active. He has a busy schedule with activities every day. They make sure both his body and brain is exercised," a family source recently told PEOPLE.

"The family is all closer than ever," the source said, adding that Emma is trying to make as many positive memories for Mabel and Evelyn as she can. "She wants them to remember Bruce as an amazing, fun dad. She wants them to have the best memories of him."