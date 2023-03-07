Emma Heming Willis Says She Will 'Advocate' for Husband Bruce Willis Following Dementia Diagnosis

Emma Heming Willis is doing everything possible to advocate for her husband, Bruce Willis, after he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

In a video shared to her Instagram on Tuesday, Emma, 44, responded to claims she was "getting her five minutes" due to her 67-year-old husband's medical issues and added in the post's caption that she's "sat around quietly for too long."

"I just saw something about me getting my five minutes, which is great," she began in the video. "Which means that you're listening. So I'm going to take my five minutes, and I'm going to turn it into 10 because I'm always going to advocate for my husband."

While stressing that she would continue to raise awareness about the disease, she added: "I am going to turn my grief and my anger and my sadness and do something good around something that feels less than. So, watch this space because I didn't come to play."

The video comes after Emma shared a PSA on Instagram Saturday, asking paparazzi to "keep your space" around the actor after he was approached during a rare appearance at a coffee shop with friends.

"If you are someone who is looking after someone with dementia, you know how difficult and stressful it can be to get someone out into the world and to navigate them safely, even just to get a cup of coffee," she said in the video, praising Bruce's friends who did a "stand-up job" protecting him.

Emma Heming Willis/instagram

"It's clear that there's still a lot of education that needs to be put forth," she continued. "So this one is going out to the photographers and the video people that are trying to get those exclusives of my husband out and about. Just keep your space."

After Bruce's condition worsened since his family first shared news of his aphasia diagnosis last year, they explained that "challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces."

Emma touched on this via her Instagram Story on Tuesday by sharing a quote from a fan that read: "It's truly a health and safety issue for those with dementia." According to the Mayo Clinic, other symptoms can include loss of motor skills — problems walking, swallowing, or muscle spasms. Symptoms tend to get worse over time.

RELATED VIDEO: Bruce Willis Diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia, His Wife Emma Reveals: 'Condition Has Progressed'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Since Bruce's diagnosis, his family has been helping him "live as full a life as possible."

They wrote in a statement shared on the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration's website: "Bruce has always found joy in life – and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible."