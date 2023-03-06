Emma Heming Willis Tells Paparazzi to Stop Yelling at Bruce Willis Following Dementia Diagnosis

Emma Heming Willis is urging paparazzi to "keep your space" around husband Bruce Willis following the 67-year-old actor's frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

On Saturday, the 44-year-old shared a PSA on Instagram after Bruce was recently approached during a rare appearance at a coffee shop with friends. She said that since learning of the Die Hard star's disease, her new goal has been to raise awareness about dementia.

"If you are someone who is looking after someone with dementia, you know how difficult and stressful it can be to get someone out into the world and to navigate them safely, even just to get a cup of coffee," she said in the video, praising Bruce's friends who did a "stand-up job" protecting him.

"It's clear that there's still a lot of education that needs to be put forth," Emma continued. "So this one is going out to the photographers and the video people that are trying to get those exclusives of my husband out and about. Just keep your space."

"I know this is your job, but maybe just keep your space," she added. "Please don't be yelling at my husband, asking how he's doing, whatever. The woo-hooing and the yippee-ki-yay's — just don't do it. Give him the space. Allow for our family or whoever's with him that day to be able to get him from Point A to Point B safely. That's my PSA."

Emma then asked her followers who are caregivers or dementia care specialists to give her any tips or advice on safely going out in public with her husband.

Last week, the mom of two shared a photo on Instagram with dementia care and education specialist Teepa Snow. While tagging the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, Emma praised the help she's received so far while learning how to navigate Bruce's condition.

"I'm grateful I had the opportunity to work with @teepasnows_pac who has helped me add to my dementia care toolbox," she wrote. "She's a loving, compassionate and skilled leader in this space who navigates herself with pure empathy. She's a gift. Head to the link in my bio as her website has a wealth of caregiving information you might find useful too 💌 #dementiaawareness #ftdawarness #EndFTD #EveryFTDStoryCounts."

"@emmahemingwillis has done an absolutely remarkable job of providing the right support for Bruce as his abilities have changed and created a place, space and life that continues to provide him with what he needs to live well," Snow replied in the comments. "Frontotemporal dementia is never easy but with the right programming and support, it truly is possible to continue living life. Congrats to Emma and their entire family for their very very hard work and dedication. It is truly remarkable!"

Emma revealed last month that Bruce was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, sharing that his condition has worsened since his family first shared news of his aphasia diagnosis last year.

"Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis," she said at the time.

Emma added in her full statement, "Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately. We know in our hearts that – if he could today — he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families."

Frontotemporal dementia is an all-encompassing term for a group of brain disorders that threatens the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. This means that parts of these lobes atrophy, and the shrinking of these areas can cause speech issues, emotional problems and changes in personality.

Other symptoms can include loss of motor skills — problems walking, swallowing or muscle spasms. Symptoms tend to get worse over time. Patients typically begin to notice symptoms between 40 - 65 years of age, but it can affect people who are younger. It is the most common form of dementia for people under 60.