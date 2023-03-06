Emma Heming Willis Says Bruce Willis' 'Quality of Life' Is Most Important After Dementia Diagnosis

Emma Heming Willis is doubling down on her message to paparazzi after her husband Bruce Willis was followed during an outing after his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis was revealed.

"I truly appreciate all the love and understanding as to why my husband should not be followed but what I find interesting is that the outlets that are picking up this story of my plea are the same outlets that are publishing these pictures of my husband," the 44-year-old explained Monday in an Instagram video. "So if there's no market for this type of content then you wouldn't be followed. Just some food for thought."

"Just to be clear, I'm not trying to go head-to-head with the media because I will lose, I'm very clear about that," Emma continued. "But I just want my husband to be able to participate in his life to the fullest. That's it."

"I don't expect this to make any difference because I understand the food chain here but my husband's quality of life is of utmost importance to me," she added in the caption.

Emma's first message came Saturday when she criticized the fact that Bruce was approached during a rare appearance at a coffee shop with friends.

"If you are someone who is looking after someone with dementia, you know how difficult and stressful it can be to get someone out into the world and to navigate them safely, even just to get a cup of coffee," she said in the video, praising Bruce's friends who did a "stand-up job" protecting him.

"It's clear that there's still a lot of education that needs to be put forth," Emma continued. "So this one is going out to the photographers and the video people that are trying to get those exclusives of my husband out and about. Just keep your space."

"I know this is your job, but maybe just keep your space," she added. "Please don't be yelling at my husband, asking how he's doing, whatever. The woo-hooing and the yippee-ki-yay's — just don't do it. Give him the space. Allow for our family or whoever's with him that day to be able to get him from Point A to Point B safely. That's my PSA."

Since the Die Hard star's diagnosis, Emma has been dedicated to raising awareness about dementia.

Last week, the mom of two shared a photo on Instagram with dementia care and education specialist Teepa Snow. While tagging the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, Emma praised the help she's received so far while learning how to navigate Bruce's condition.

"I'm grateful I had the opportunity to work with @teepasnows_pac who has helped me add to my dementia care toolbox," she wrote. "She's a loving, compassionate and skilled leader in this space who navigates herself with pure empathy. She's a gift. Head to the link in my bio as her website has a wealth of caregiving information you might find useful too 💌 #dementiaawareness #ftdawarness #EndFTD #EveryFTDStoryCounts."

"@emmahemingwillis has done an absolutely remarkable job of providing the right support for Bruce as his abilities have changed and created a place, space and life that continues to provide him with what he needs to live well," Snow replied in the comments. "Frontotemporal dementia is never easy but with the right programming and support, it truly is possible to continue living life. Congrats to Emma and their entire family for their very very hard work and dedication. It is truly remarkable!"