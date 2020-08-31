Trainer Emily Skye Shares Postpartum Gym Selfie 10 Weeks After Son’s Birth: ‘I’m Getting There’

“Self love, persistence & patience are important to have when getting back into fitness after childbirth," said the fitness influencer

Emily Skye is practicing patience as she continues on her postpartum fitness journey.

In the weeks since welcoming her son Izaac in June, the Australian fitness influencer, 35, has frequently shared candid updates with her followers about her body and the importance of not putting pressure on herself to snap back too quickly.

“Self love, persistence & patience are important to have when getting back into fitness after childbirth. Actually they’re important for anyone who’s beginning their fitness journey!⁣⁣” Skye, who is also mom to 2½-year-old daughter Mia, wrote over the weekend, alongside a photograph of her 10-week postpartum body.

“I’ve said this many times but it’s true, the start is hard & absolutely sucks but it gets easier as you get fitter & you start feeling great before you know it! “ she added. “I’m not naturally a motivated person, I have to create it every single day. Some days I don’t have it & don’t feel like working out & some days it’s impossible to workout even if I WANT to - my babies need their Mumma & they are of course my priority. ⁣⁣”

While the demands of parenthood don’t always leave time for lengthy workouts, Skye is focused on doing “sticking to my training when I can” and “eating food that’s good for me.”

“I’m feeling great,” she added, noting that although her “progress seems slow at times,” her body has “already come a long way since the start" of her journey.

“I’m getting there,” she added. “IT TAKES TIME & DON’T COMPARE TO ANYONE ELSE- remember that! ☺️⁣⁣”

Earlier this month, the mother of two also reflected on the new sense of gratitude she feels for her body.

“I cried when I first saw my body in the mirror after I gave birth to Izaac,” she wrote. “It wasn’t because I didn’t like what I saw, it was because I was IN LOVE with my body & was in complete AWE of what it had just done.

“I’ve never in my life loved my body more & instead of criticising it & picking out our every little so called “flaw” (which I’d done for many of my younger years) I cried with joy & gratitude & thanked it,” she added. “It makes me sad that so many women including my old self dislike their bodies.”

Skye went on to share that she felt “so blessed to grow, birth & breastfeed my 2 precious babies” that she “honestly couldn’t care less about having extra fat, cellulite, saggy skin or stretch marks.”

Making sure she took the time to heal before getting back to her usual weightlifting and HIIT workouts, Skye waited to start “slowly getting back into my training” until 6 weeks after her son’s birth.

“I want to go hard (because I LOVE it) but I have to keep reminding myself to TAKE IT SLOW,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a trio of photos that showed her body before, during and after pregnancy.