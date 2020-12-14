Influencer Emily Skye Says ‘Nasty’ Comments About Her Postpartum Body Have Made Her ‘Stronger’

“I⁣⁣ WILL be fit & strong again because I want to & I’m doing it for myself on my OWN terms," the fitness influencer said

Emily Skye has an appreciation for her postpartum body — no matter what her followers say.

In a candid social media post on Monday, the Australian fitness trainer, 35, opened up about some of the “terrible” and “nasty” comments she has received about her body since welcoming her second child, son Izaac, in June.

“RIP fit body,” read one comment, while a second said, “Your body is ruined.”

“So much cellulite!” another comment added, while a fourth read, “Reminds me to never have kids.”

However, the influencer went on to stress that no matter what anybody else says, the most important opinion is her own.

“You know what though?” she wrote. “I’d rather it come from others than myself. What I think of myself & constantly tell myself is FAR more important than what others think & say to me.”

Reiterating a sentiment she has shared numerous times on social media, Skye shared that she loves her body “so much” and is “grateful for everything it has done for me & my kids.”

“I made a promise to myself the day I gave birth to my son Izaac (on my lounge room floor btw 😝) that if I were to ever have negative thoughts about my body I’d remind myself of what it’s done for me & how blessed I am. I haven’t yet had to remind myself though,” she added.

“It makes me sad when I hear people say terrible things about the way they look. Love for yourself & your body isn’t easy & takes time to learn how to do it but I believe it’s SO important,” she continued. “The best way to love your body I think is to appreciate what it DOES for you - focus on that & nourish it with nutritious food, exercise & rest.🙏🏼⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣.”

While Skye has been working hard on rebuilding her fitness she stressed that she has always had love for her body.

“I absolutely love being fit & strong & my current goals is to improve my fitness. That doesn’t mean I don’t love my body when I’m not at my ‘peak’ though,” she wrote. “I truly loved my body throughout my pregnancies, right after giving birth & I love it just as it is right now & will continue to love it for the rest of my life. 🤍 I have even more reason to since becoming a mother & I want to be a good example for them.⁣”

As her post came to a close, Skye wrote that while “nasty comments” can hurt, she’s “using them as motivation.”

“It doesn’t matter what others think & say but it still does affect a lot of us & nasty comments like the above do upset me initially but then I take deep breaths & let it go,” she explained. “I know these people are being far from constructive & their only goal is to hurt me. I always try to turn a negative into positive though & I’m using them as motivation.”