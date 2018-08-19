RHOC Star Emily Simpson Claps Back at Body Shamers: ‘It’s Never OK to Call a Woman Fat’

Emily Simpson is speaking out on behalf of anybody who’s ever been body shamed.

“It’s never ok to call a woman fat, fatass, plus-size, etc.” the Real Housewives of Orange County star — who recently joined the show for its 13th season — wrote on Saturday in a social media message.

“I will take the criticism and be the voice for all the women out there that feel inadequate because they don’t fit someone’s ridiculous standard of beauty,” she added alongside a collage featuring four photos of herself.

Continuing, she wrote, “Be strong. Be proud. Be confident. I got you.”

Simpson previously opened up about her unconventional love story with her husband Shane, with whom she shares three children: daughter Annabelle and twin boys Luke and Keller.

“After he and his first wife got divorced we still remained friends and we chatted a lot, talked a lot — chatting through Google Chat,“ the reality star told People Now. “And then it just kind of progressed into a little more flirtatious Google Chats, and then it just became like, ‘Do you want to get married?'”

Simpson went on to clarify that before getting engaged the pair had “never dated” or even “went out on a date.”

“We were friends and he was funny and he was a good dad, like I knew these positive things about him…but it really was a huge leap of faith,” she explained.

She also openly shared that she and her husband went to couple’s therapy while filming the reality show.

“Everybody knows about the whole Housewives curse. How many people have gotten divorced on the show or after the show?” she remarked, explaining that “the entire time we were filming” the pair went to therapy “just to always make sure we were on the same page.”

“That’s what I would tell any new housewife coming in if they’re married and they really want to keep their marriage solid through this,” she added.



The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.