Emily Ratajkowski Says She's 'Happy' Since Gaining Weight After 'Really Scary' Weight Loss

“I think trauma lives in the body,” the model said during Tuesday’s episode of her podcast High Low

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 29, 2022 08:50 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 09: Emily Ratajkowski attends the CODE8 NYC Launch Event on November 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Code8 Beauty)
Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty

Emily Ratajkowski opened up about a recent weight loss on Tuesday's episode of her podcast High Low.

"I think trauma lives in the body," the Gone Girl actress shared with her podcast guest Mia Khalifa during the episode. "That's been my experience.

"When I'm really unwell, I lose so much weight," the star, 31, continued. "I was down to 100 pounds recently, and it was really, really scary."

Ratajkowski said she's since "gained weight," adding: "For me, it's a huge game-changer, and it's how I know I'm happy."

The actress — who's been recently linked to actor Pete Davidson after splitting from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard earlier this year — didn't reveal what caused the weight loss.

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard were married for four years before she filed for divorce in September. They share 20-month-old son Sylvester.

Emily Ratajkowski attends the Kerastase Pop Party photocall
Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Page Six reported at the time that the filing was contested, meaning the terms of the divorce have not been resolved between the spouses.

In July, a source close to Ratajkowski confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple had split.

"It was Em's decision. She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom," the source told PEOPLE at the time.

RELATED VIDEO: Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard Split After 4 Years of Marriage: Source

As Page Six first reported, speculation about a possible separation began in July after the model was seen running errands without her wedding ring. She also was not wearing it in her Instagram photos this summer.

The duo was first romantically linked in 2018 after they were spotted showing PDA on Valentine's Day. After dating for only a few weeks, Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard tied the knot in a surprise ceremony at N.Y.C.'s City Hall that same month.

Earlier this week, Ratajkowski was seen with Davidson at a New York Knicks basketball game at Madison Square Garden.

"She finds him charming and funny," a source previously told PEOPLE. "He is a passionate guy and plans great dates. Emily is still taking it slowly. She is intrigued and flattered."

