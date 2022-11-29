Emily Ratajkowski Says She's 'Happy' Since Gaining Weight After 'Really Scary' Weight Loss

Emily Ratajkowski opened up about a recent weight loss on Tuesday's episode of her podcast High Low.

"I think trauma lives in the body," the Gone Girl actress shared with her podcast guest Mia Khalifa during the episode. "That's been my experience.

"When I'm really unwell, I lose so much weight," the star, 31, continued. "I was down to 100 pounds recently, and it was really, really scary."

Ratajkowski said she's since "gained weight," adding: "For me, it's a huge game-changer, and it's how I know I'm happy."

The actress — who's been recently linked to actor Pete Davidson after splitting from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard earlier this year — didn't reveal what caused the weight loss.

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard were married for four years before she filed for divorce in September. They share 20-month-old son Sylvester.

Page Six reported at the time that the filing was contested, meaning the terms of the divorce have not been resolved between the spouses.

In July, a source close to Ratajkowski confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple had split.

"It was Em's decision. She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom," the source told PEOPLE at the time.

As Page Six first reported, speculation about a possible separation began in July after the model was seen running errands without her wedding ring. She also was not wearing it in her Instagram photos this summer.

The duo was first romantically linked in 2018 after they were spotted showing PDA on Valentine's Day. After dating for only a few weeks, Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard tied the knot in a surprise ceremony at N.Y.C.'s City Hall that same month.

Earlier this week, Ratajkowski was seen with Davidson at a New York Knicks basketball game at Madison Square Garden.

"She finds him charming and funny," a source previously told PEOPLE. "He is a passionate guy and plans great dates. Emily is still taking it slowly. She is intrigued and flattered."