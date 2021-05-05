"A lot of my shame comes from the way I've put on weight. It's been with me all my life. I go up and down like a bloody yo-yo!" Elton John said

Elton John Says 'I'm the Fittest I've Been' After Prioritizing His Health During Lockdown

Elton John used his downtime at home during the coronavirus pandemic to focus on fitness and prioritize his health.

The music icon, 74, is feeling strong after exercising more and consulting with medical experts, the star said on a recent episode of podcast Deeney Talks.

Discussing health and wellness with host and pro soccer player Troy Deeney, the Rocket Man shared how he recently kicked up his routine to get in better shape.

"During lockdown I've really gotten fit. I've walked in the pool, I've played tennis," he said. "I just wanted to come out the other side not overweight and feeling that when I go back on tour I'm going to be the fittest I've ever been."

John said he's struggled with body image at various points in life, but has found new motivation in his family. The singer shares sons Zachary, 10, and Elijah, 8, with husband David Furnish.

"A lot of my shame comes from the way I've put on weight. It's been with me all my life. I go up and down like a bloody yo-yo!" the singer-songwriter said. "But I've really concentrated on that during lockdown and I've had a lot of help from people in the house."

As a Type B diabetic, John added that he's also careful to monitor his diet. Since committing to a change, he said he's proud to be feeling better than ever.

"I'm probably my really fittest I've been in a long, long time, and I feel great " John said. "There's no point in moaning about being overweight. You've got to do something about it. And it's just starting the process, sitting down with a doctor or nutritionist, saying 'How do I approach this? How do I do it?'"

Thanking his inner circle for pushing him to put the "pedal to the metal," the star said he's even walked 42 miles in the swimming pool since the start of the year.

"It's all come down, again, to what do you want for the rest of your life? I have two kids I want to see and be around as much as possible," John said of his sons.