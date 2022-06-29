Elmo Gets His COVID-19 Vaccine in New Public Service Announcement

In a new PSA, the Sesame Street character’s father Louie says, “Elmo getting vaccinated is the best way to keep himself, our friends, neighbors and everyone else healthy”

Elmo received his COVID-19 vaccine.

On Tuesday, Sesame Street released a new public service announcement in which the red Muppet, who is meant to be 3 years old, said there was "a little pinch, but it was okay" when getting the shot.

His father Louie said his son was "super-duper" while getting the vaccination, which recently became widely available for children under five in the United States.

In the clip, Louie revealed that he spoke to a doctor before allowing Elmo to get immunized.

"I had a lot of questions about Elmo getting the covid vaccine. Was it safe? Was it the right decision? I talked to our pediatrician so I could make the right choice," he explained.

He added, "I learned that Elmo getting vaccinated is the best way to keep himself, our friends, neighbors and everyone else healthy and enjoying the things they love," he added.

Earlier this month, the Food and Drug Administration said parents and caregivers can "have confidence in the safety and effectiveness of these COVID-19 vaccines."