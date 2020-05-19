The singer got approval from her doctor and worked her "way up to 40-hour fasts," initially only fasting for 12 hours at a time

Ellie Goulding Says She Fasts for Up to 40 Hours at a Time: 'I Do It Very Safely'

Ellie Goulding sometimes goes 40 hours without a bite to eat.

Last week, the 33-year-old singer revealed that she fasts for up to 40 hours at a time, telling The Mirror that her regimen helps reduce inflammation and that she's gotten approval to do so from her doctor.

“I do it very safely by having a purposefully nutritious food day the day before and after,” the British musician told the outlet. “On the fast day, I drink high-grade electrolytes and a LOT of water (plus tea and coffee)."

"Fasting is safe and beneficial unless you are diabetic or have serious health issues," she added, before noting that she didn't start out with such a long fast. "I built my way up to 40-hour fasts over time (started with 12).”

Goulding went on to say that "fasting from time to is a great way to give your digestive system a break."

“It helps blood sugar control, and helps fight inflammation – the mother of ALL health problems," she said.

Her interview quickly began circulating on the internet, with some fans criticizing the Grammy nominee for promoting an "eating disorder." Goulding later defended herself on Twitter, telling her critics that she considers herself a "good role model."

"I eat a seriously huge amount and exercise regularly. I’m super healthy, I drink sometimes, eat whatever I want, and then I fast for one day a week," she said in response to one critic. "It is not starving myself. As far as people in the spotlight go I consider myself a good role model x."

She later clarified that she was not offering her fasting regimen up as "advice" for others to follow.