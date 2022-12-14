Elle Macpherson, 58, Shares Timeless Bikini Pic: 'I Take Care of My Mind, Body and Spirit' 

"I try to live my life in a perpetual flow of meditative connection," the supermodel expressed on Instagram of how meditation has helped her feel good inside and out

By
Published on December 14, 2022 10:50 AM
elle macpherson
Photo: elle macpherson/instagram

Elle Macpherson is sharing the secrets to her timeless beauty.

"I take care of my mind, body and spirit every day with breath practice and meditation," the Australian supermodel, 58, wrote on Instagram Tuesday alongside an image of her posing in a black string bikini, breezy grey sweater and sunglasses.

"My daily practice includes meditating in the morning for around 25 minutes - either guided, or in silence," added Macpherson. "I try to live my life in a perpetual flow of meditative connection rather than just at specified times.⁠"

Nicknamed "The Body" for her stunning physique, the Sports Illustrated model has proven that she's so much more as she strives to live a balanced, healthy lifestyle.

Self-described on Instagram as the "Goddess with Guts," Macpherson expanded further on the topic in a recent interview with health & wellness website, Body+Soul Australia. Among her morning routine of hydrating, "yoga in the sun," and occasional cold plunge, the WelleCo founder stressed the most important part of her ritual.

elle macpherson
elle macpherson/instagram

"I smile," she said simply. As for a nightly ritual? "Smile," she reiterated to the outlet. "Put my hands on my solar plexus, think about what I'm grateful for that day, and drift into a peaceful sleep." Macpherson also shared her love for infrared sauna sessions during her wind-down.

As for how she maintains her bikini body, Macpherson said she nourishes herself with healthy foods. "Being plant-based, I prefer meals made at home with love, with those I love," she shared. "All my groceries are locally grown and organic, handpicked from the Saturday farmer's market."

elle macpherson
Daniele Venturelli/Getty

"I love being outside and connecting to nature," she added about her daily exercise routine. "I choose activities where I am outside, close to nature as much as possible — hiking, biking, swimming or simply sitting in the fresh air and sunshine."

"I don't have a set schedule," she continued. "I go with the flow, but I go."

