Elle King Gives Health Update After Suffering a Concussion from Falling Down Stairs

The singer is now undergoing physical therapy and trying to embrace downtime as she continues to heal

By
Published on January 5, 2023 01:00 PM
Elle King
Elle King. Photo: Sara Kauss/FilmMagic

Elle King is opening up about the accident she had in November that left her with a concussion and amnesia and led to her canceling a number of concerts.

"I was walking down our steps in the middle of the night, to make a bottle, and I slipped and knocked myself unconscious," the "Ex's and Oh's" singer, 33, said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I can laugh now, because I'm doing a lot better, but it was a very intense thing. They said I got amnesia and got post-concussion syndrome."

Nearly two months later, King is doing physical therapy, "a lot of stretches," and trying to catch up on quiet time — "which has never been my strong suit," she said. Her 16-month-old son Lucky Levi, whom she shares with fiancé Dan Tooker, was not injured in the fall.

"But the baby is totally fine, and I'm doing a lot better," she told the outlet. "What I love about Nashville is the community that I haven't really had in any of the last multiple cities that I've lived in, even if I've had a bunch of friends. There's something beautiful about this city and my friends and my music family, they all totally gathered around me and were all so supportive and showed up for me and helped me with the baby."

King tried to fully return to the stage but realized it was too soon after the accident and ended up canceling a few shows.

"I tried to push through and played 3 shows, but the travel, lights, all of it only exacerbated things," she wrote in an Instagram Story last month. "I'd like to thank the artists that stepped in and filled my slots, as well as the radio stations for their understanding and continued support."

Black Keys and Elle King Jerry Lee Lewis tribute performance at the 2022 CMAs
Elle King and The Black Keys. ABC

Feeling better, the "Try Jesus" singer was able to perform on CBS' New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash special.

"I was literally having the time of my life when we were doing the countdown," King told ET. "I don't know if I've ever been so excited."

She added, "I lost my voice — I couldn't talk for, like, two days afterwards because I was screaming that countdown. Just looking around and seeing Jimmie [Allen] and Kelsea [Ballerini] and Zac Brown — just kind of realizing this is my life, this is my home, it was such a crazy opportunity."

