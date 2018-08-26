Pretty in Pink! Elizabeth Hurley, 53, Shows Off Body in a Bikini During 'Hula Hoop Practice'

Elizabeth Hurley continues to bedazzle!

The 53-year-old actress showed off her physique in a new photo shared to Instagram Saturday. She wore a tiny pink bikini from her swimwear line Elizabeth Hurley Beach as she posed with a red hula hoop around her middle.

“Hula hoop practice,” she captioned the picture.

Hurley has been having loads of fun in the sun recently. Earlier this week, she splashed around topless in a pool in Greece.

“Attempting to swim off the calories,” she wrote alongside the video.

Hurley has a penchant for taking sexy swimsuit shots. Last year, she posed with a cat in another pink bikini, relaxed by the ocean in a paisley two-piece, laid in bed topless in a thong and flaunted her bright orange swimsuit in a selfie.

Hurley told PEOPLE about her thoughts on getting older and looking good in 2015.

“If you’ve got time to think about aging then you’re not busy enough,” she said. “Being busy and interested is the key to being attractive. Narcissistic bores who stare at themselves in the mirror for hours are the dullest people on earth.”

Hurley’s bikini photos are sometimes taken by Damian Hurley, her 16-year-old son.

In February, BBC host Christine Lampard criticized that practice on Lorraine: “It’s odd,” she said. “Very odd. Stick with your friends as the photographer.”

Hurley clapped back on the Watch What Happens Live After Show. “Here’s the thing: He doesn’t take all my bikini photos, by the way,” Hurley noted. “Some of them are professional, some of them are my sister, anybody who I can get.”

She continued, “When we’re on holiday together, sure he’ll take some pictures. And you know, he’s got a really good eye and he’s studying photography and it’s ridiculous.”