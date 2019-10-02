Elizabeth Hurley, 54, Gets Her Exercise from ‘Using My Chainsaw’ Instead of Hitting the Gym

Image zoom Elizabeth Hurley Elizabeth Hurley/ Instagram

“Treadmill” and “elliptical” aren’t in Elizabeth Hurley’s workout vocabulary — she prefers to tone up with gardening.

The 54-year-old actress said that she doesn’t go to a gym, and instead stays fit with yardwork.

“I don’t work out, per se, but I am very active,” she told Extra. “I do a lot of exercise, but it’s really the gardening… cutting down a hedge, using my chainsaw to cut down a tree, logging, all of that stuff I do. So, I’m very active.”

Hurley is big fan of unusual fitness techniques — in summer 2018, she tried out two kinds of workouts. One was “hula hoop practice,” which she did in a pink bikini, and the other was swimming — topless.

“Attempting to swim off the calories,” she captioned the video.

When she’s not serving as a lumberjack or hula hooping in her yard, Hurley works as a breast cancer advocate, and has been a global ambassador for Estée Lauder’s annual breast cancer campaign for over 20 years. Speaking at an event this week for the brand, Hurley urged women to get checked for breast cancer.

RELATED VIDEO: Elizabeth Hurley on Importance of Breast Cancer Awareness: ‘It’s Still Very Fresh to Everyone’

“Early detection is absolutely vital,” she said. “We know that if cancer is detected and treated early, there is a 90% chance of full survival.”

And Hurley told PEOPLE last year that she’s vigilant about having her friends check for cancer.

“I personally talk to all my friends about breast health. I’ll say, ‘When was your last mammogram?’ And implore them to check their own breasts as well,” she said. “Sometimes they squirm, but it’s a conversation you have to have. So, I make it my mission.”