Elizabeth Banks Learned How to Perform Abortions for 'Call Jane': 'It's Very Intimate, What Women Are Put Through'

Elizabeth Banks plays a housewife who joins an underground collective that helps women access abortion care in "Call Jane"

By Staff Author
Published on October 28, 2022 12:23 PM
CALL JANE, Elizabeth Banks
Call Jane (2022). Photo: Wilson Webb/Roadside Attractions/Courtesy Everett Collection

Elizabeth Banks is a quick study.

The actress says she learned how to actually perform abortions in preparation for the film "Call Jane," which tells the story of a revolutionary group of women in 1968 who helped women get abortions in Chicago, pre-Roe.

In the movie, Banks, 48, plays Joy, a housewife whose pregnancy has a 50% chance of endangering her life. After an emergency approval for a termination is denied by the hospital, she turns to the Jane Collective, an underground abortion clinic. After her procedure, she ends up joining the group and facilitating care for other women in need.

In preparation for the role, she learned how doctors perform abortions, telling Vanity Fair "I might be able to" do a procedure.

"I didn't actually ever get to dilate anybody," she tells the outlet. "I got to learn about the tools, watch the videos. But the procedure that we performed from 1968, there are similarities to it now but it is not the exact same," she says. "Most abortions now are self-managed via two pills."

The actress also reflected on her past and thought about how women are sometimes mistreated by health care professionals. "There was a lot of sense memory in the acting for me," she explains. "It's very intimate, what women are put through."

She described a traumatic experience getting ovarian cysts removed.

"It was a specialized procedure that had to be done by somebody I've never met before, a male technician. He starts his procedure, no bedside manner, and it was so painful. I said, Can you please stop? It was actually making me nauseous, and I was worried I was gonna throw up. He treated me like, Can't you just get it together? So I forced myself through this pain, through this procedure with this asshole technician in this room with no understanding of what [I'm feeling]. And then I went to my car and I bawled my fucking eyes out."

"And honestly, that's what I was thinking of while I was having the procedure in the movie. A pretty easy sense memory to bring up because it was raw and fresh, even though it was 10 or 11 years ago now."

Related Articles
Phoebe Bridgers Talks Abortion Access and Her Abortion: 'It's Safe'
Phoebe Bridgers Recalls Her 'Super Safe' Abortion Last Year: 'Everyone Deserves That Kind of Access'
CALL JANE, Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks Helps Women in 1968 Chicago Gain Abortion Access in 'Call Jane' Trailer
Amanda Zurawski for Meteor.com
Texas Woman Nearly Loses Her Life After Doctors Can't Legally Perform an Abortion: 'Their Hands Were Tied'
Cate Blanchett Reveals Trick She Uses to Cry on Film: 'Pull a Nostril Hair'
Cate Blanchett Reveals Trick She Was Taught to Help Cry on Command: 'Pull a Nostril Hair'
Grey's Anatomy Recap
'Grey's Anatomy' Recap: Addison Montgomery Returns and Romances Heat Up After Interns' Sex Ed Lessons
jane epstein
Jane Epstein, Sexually Abused by Her Brother as a Child, Is Voice for Other Survivors of Sibling Sexual Abuse
Hope Sittler
When a Child Sexually Abuses a Sibling: a Mother's Story
Jenny Mollen
Jenny Mollen Shares Her Mammogram After Katie Couric Texted Her a Reminder to Get a Screening
members of Jane, an underground abortion clinic in the 70s. They're the subject of a new HBO doc.
Before 'Roe' , These Women Ran an Underground Abortion Clinic: 'It Was Important Work'
enny Mollen attends alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet during September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 10, 2021 in New York City
Jenny Mollen Reveals Miscarriage During Pandemic, Says She's Grateful for Lifesaving Abortion Care 
Whitney Rose
'RHOSLC' : Whitney Rose Confronts Alleged Childhood Abuse So 'Intense' She Suppressed Years of Memories
Columbia University medical Prof. cardiovascular surgeon Mehmet Oz
Fact Check: Was Dr. Oz Responsible for Cruelly Experimenting on Dogs?
Abortion rights demonstrators gather at a Rally for Reproductive Freedom at Pan American Neighborhood Park on June 26, 2022 in Austin, Texas
Social Media Is Rife with Tips on Accessing Abortion Pills: What's Real, What's Fake — and What's Safe?
Robyn Hurder/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/COq5_O5Diw8/ ; Robyn Hurder in moulin rouge Credit: Avery Brunkus
After a Miscarriage, Robyn Hurder Went Back to Broadway — and No One Knew the Pain She Endured
meredith staggers
Influencer Meredith Staggers Says Her Migraine Turned Out to Be a Life-Threatening Brain Aneurysm
Nicki Minaj, Rita Moreno and Hilarie Burton
Celebrities Who Have Shared Their Abortion Stories to Help Women Feel Less Alone