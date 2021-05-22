Amazon Shoppers Say These $9 Exercise Sliders Are the Perfect Dupe for a Popular Fitness Brand

The Elite Sportz Sliders are for people of any fitness level. They reduce impact on your knees, ankles, and hips while challenging your balance during several types of workout moves. For example, you can hold yourself in a plank position while the balls of your feet are on the workout sliders and use your ab muscles to pike your bottom upwards as your feet glide easily across the floor, working your entire core. If you’ve ever piked before, you know exactly how hard this is.