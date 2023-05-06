One of the Best Under-Desk Treadmills We Tested Is $100 Off at Amazon Right Now

The compact machine's incline goes up to 5 percent

Nicola Fumo
Nicola Fumo

Nicola has covered style and culture since 2012, with work published by The New York Times, Vanity Fair, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, Slate, Forbes, and more. She has worked as an editor for Vox Media, Hearst, Forbes, The Daily Beast, and Interview Magazine on projects spanning print, digital, social, video, and podcasts. Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she now lives between Los Angeles and New York City.

Published on May 6, 2023 08:00 AM

gofit Walker Pro/Plus Smallest Under Desk Treadmill
Photo: People / Reese Herrington

Struggling to get your steps in? Consider a walking pad. The treadmill variant is a compact piece of fitness equipment that can be used under a standing desk while working or in front of the TV while watching a favorite show.

Right now, you can save $100 on the walking pad that our PEOPLE Tested team named the best affordable, under-desk folding treadmill. The Egofit Walker M1/M1T Treadmill is currently double discounted at Amazon, with a $20 coupon on top of a 17 percent savings, bringing the total cost down a whopping $100.

gofit Walker Pro/Plus Smallest Under Desk Treadmill
Amazon

Buy It! Egofit Walker M1/M1T Treadmill, $379.99 with coupon (orig. $479); amazon.com

Our team tested 25 folding and under-desk treadmills in their real homes and walked or jogged at least four times per week on each model, testing the speeds, inclines, and other features. After every session, testers folded up the treadmills, assessing them for ease of storage. They also took into account the setup process, app compatibility, ease of use, and overall value of each treadmill in determining the winning models.

The Egofit Walker earned its title of the best under-desk, less expensive model for being a compact, no-frills option that gets the job done for under $500 (and, now, under $400). Standout features include an incline that goes up to five percent — rare for an under-desk model — which means you can burn more calories per hour compared to a flat walking pad. It's also super compact, with a 34-inch tread length that fits perfectly under desks.

It's also very easy to set up — just unbox, plug in, add batteries to the remote, and get walking. Testers also appreciated how quiet it was while in use, and said that they used it during a meeting and it wasn't noticeable at all. And it was easy to put away after use, thanks to maneuverable wheels. Overall, they found it to be an ideal pick for anyone looking to get their steps in at home.

If you've been thinking of getting a walking pad, or wondering how you can fit more steps into your day, consider picking up the Egofit Walker M1/M1T Treadmill while it's $100 off at Amazon.

