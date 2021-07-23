Édgar Ramírez Says He Has 'Family Members Dying of COVID,' Stresses Pandemic 'Has Not Ended'

Édgar Ramírez says COVID-19 continues to hit close to home.

The Jungle Cruise star, 44, told the Associated Press Wednesday that he has loved ones currently fighting for their lives after contracting the viral disease. Ramírez urged fans to continue to be vigilant about the pandemic since it "has not ended" yet.

"Many families ... continue to be affected, including mine in a terrible way. At this very moment that I am talking to you, I have family members dying of COVID, so it is very important that we remain alert and attentive to this disease because it has not ended," the Venezuelan-born actor said.

"Remember that our grandparents and our parents defeated polio and smallpox with vaccines, and that it is very important to be very careful because in times of fear there is a lot of misinformation," added Ramírez. "We need to trust science and follow the recommendations and be very responsible with the way we handle information in times of fear and uncertainty."

The Undoing and Yes Day star told PEOPLE in November about how life in quarantine during the pandemic gave him a new perspective on nature and how he spends his downtime.

"I'm appreciating the nature way more than before," he said at the time. "I walk and I take hikes wherever and whenever it's possible. I love the magic hour. I love the hour before it gets dark. The sunset is my favorite time."

"This has been a great time to realize that we need so little. I've been able to focus on things I thought that I didn't have time for, I never made the time for," Ramírez added. "I think that it's been a time to really find space and [realize] the importance of nature and things that we take for granted. I'm an optimist. I think that we're going to come out stronger from this crisis. I remain optimistic about the immediate future."