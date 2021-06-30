The "Bad Habits" singer shared that daughter Lyra, 10 months, even inspired him to pick up the guitar after time away

Ed Sheeran Says He's 'Healthier Than I've Ever Been' Following Lifestyle Changes, Fatherhood

Parenthood looks good on Ed Sheeran!

While appearing on The Late Late Show Tuesday, the 30-year-old Grammy winner highlighted how life with a newborn kicked him into a healthier routine and why he's feeling better than ever.

"You're looking fantastic! Are you on some kind of health kick?" host James Corden asked the "Bad Habits" singer.

"Well, I became a dad and I feel like my lifestyle shift has changed. Instead of going to bed at six [a.m.], I'm getting up at four," Sheeran said with a laugh. The "Shape of You" singer and his wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed their first child, baby daughter Lyra Antarctica, in August.

"It just feels like what life was meant to be. It's great," he added of new dad life with his 10-month old. "My days are structured."

"I'm healthier than I've ever been. I'm exercising every day," Sheeran continued. "I'm spending so much time at home making the record. Yeah, I feel like a human being. It's good."

In fact, little Lyra even inspired her famous father to pick up his guitar after time away. Continuing his conversation with Corden, 42, the musician explained that he briefly stepped away from the instrument after his blockbuster Divide tour, which took him around the world from 2017 to 2019.

"I actually didn't touch the guitar for months after my tour finished," Sheeran said. "I kind of had a crisis of confidence of like, I wanted to not work, but then I was like, 'Work is my hobby.' So I basically had to find different things that I had as hobbies so it wasn't just all [music.] So I didn't touch a guitar for ages."

"Actually, when Lyra was born, that's when I picked it up again and started singing to her," he recalled.

According to the artist, he's not performing any old lullabies, either, opting instead for ballads sentimental to his own upbringings.

"I was brought up on traditional Irish folk music and being able to sing trad songs to her was really, really sweet," he said.

Though he's over the moon about his family of three, the "Perfect" singer recently teased that he's open to having more kids – especially daughters.

"I would obviously be super grateful to be able to have any more kids, but I think girls are far superior to boys. As a boy myself, I feel like I can say this," says Sheeran on Kannon's podcast Open House Party earlier this week.

"I feel like we were so lucky to be able to have one that I think I would obviously love more. But I think we're so lucky to just have one. So if nothing else happens, I'm so happy, basically."

The proud father said that Lyra is busy lately "just being cute," her recent milestones including "making attempts to crawl" and "babbling."