Ed Sheeran Details 'Uncomfortable' Past with His Eating Disorder: 'I'm a Real Binge Eater'

“I know people are going to see it a type of way, but it’s good to be honest about them,” the singer told Rolling Stone about struggling with body image and an eating disorder

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 21, 2023 12:46 PM
Ed Sheeran Rolling Stone
Ed Sheeran. Photo: Liz Collins

Ed Sheeran is detailing his past struggles with body image and eating disorders.

In his cover story for Rolling Stone, the 32-year-old got candid about how he often compared himself to other male singers early in his music career, causing him to think he was "so fat."

"I'm self-conscious anyway, but you get into an industry where you're getting compared to every other pop star," he told the outlet. "I was in the One Direction wave, and I'm like, 'Well, why don't I have a six pack?' And I was like, 'Oh, because you love kebabs and drink beer.' Then you do songs with Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes. All these people have fantastic figures. And I was always like, 'Well, why am I so … fat?' "

Sheeran explained that the situation escalated and resulted in him developing an eating disorder, admitting that he related to Elton John, who shared in his memoir, Me, that he struggled with bulimia for six years.

"So I found myself doing what Elton talks about in his book — gorging, and then it would come up again," the singer continued.

Ed Sheeran Rolling Stone
Liz Collins

"There's certain things that, as a man talking about them, I feel mad uncomfortable," he added. "I know people are going to see it a type of way, but it's good to be honest about them. Because so many people do the same thing and hide it as well."

Sheeran admitted that he has "a real eating problem," but today, he focuses that energy into fitness. "I'm a real binge eater. I'm a binge-everything. But I'm now more of a binge exerciser," he said.

Back in October, the four-time Grammy winner explained during an appearance on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up that eating his favorite comfort foods is great for his mental health, as long as he maintains his exercise.

"If you're eating food that you really wanna eat, but then also exercising and looking the way that you kind of wanna look. I feel like that's a good, good balance," Sheeran said. "So I eat, I love fast food. I love curry. I love drinking nice wine. I love all the things that would be bad for you if you didn't exercise. But I feel like I'd go crazy if it was just no carbohydrates the whole time."

The singer then agreed with host Nicole Ryan who said, "the reason I work out is so I can eat and drink whatever I want."

"And that's a really healthy way of being," he added. "It's all about balance. Like you can have a filthy burger once a week if you want, and you can have ice cream every day if you wanna have it, it's just about balance."

Related Articles
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran Says 'Heavy Exercise' and Comfort Foods Are 'Great' for His Mental Health
https://www.instagram.com/p/Conpb9buhPR/?hl=en lindsayell Verified I was on a podcast last week, and I shared something that I felt like I should share with all of you, because that’s what we do here. I got diagnosed with an eating disorder a few weeks ago, and have come to terms that it’s something I have been living in denial of for the better part of 20 years. I always told myself that an eating disorder would look like “that kind of body” and that there’s no way I could have one because I didn’t look like that. I told myself that the way I was living was fine because it was just part of my career… But it got to the point where it felt like it was taking over my life, and I no longer had control over what I ate or didn’t eat in the shadows. I got really good at pretending that everything was ok out in public but at home I was shriveling up. I know that eating disorders are flags to the need for deeper work, and I would love to share my journey as I go through my recovery. I have no idea of what that fully looks like, but I’m figuring it out day by day. If you wanna hear the podcast I did last week, check out the latest epi of @offthevinepodcast. I’m telling you all this because I know that it is the stories I hear that inspire me to be a better person. I hope in sharing this and my journey as I go along it, will inspire you to be honest with yourself - with what you’re feeling and what you’re going through. Regardless of what that may be. Sometimes it’s so easy to take care of everyone else but yourself. Hopefully you won’t need to live 20 years feeling something that you never deal with. So, this is where I’m at. With my hand on my heart… 🤍 And hopefully I can take you along the road as I learn. 3h
Lindsay Ell Was Recently Diagnosed with an Eating Disorder; Has Hopes Her Story Will 'Inspire' Others
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Jackie Goldschneider attends 'Legends Ball 2022 BravoCon' at Manhattan Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
'RHONJ' 's Jackie Goldschneider Criticizes Weight Loss Trend of Misusing Ozempic: 'Eating Disorder in a Needle'
Ozempic - Jillian Michaels, Kyle Richards, Meghan McCain
Stars Who've Spoken About Ozempic — and What They've Said
Remi Bader attends Variety, The New York Party at American Bar on October 19, 2022 in New York City.
Remi Bader on Being 'Face of Body Positivity': 'Not Going to Pretend I Love My Body All the Time' 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Jackie Goldschneider attends 'Legends Ball 2022 BravoCon' at Manhattan Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Jackie Goldschneider Says 'a Lot' of 'Real Housewives' Stars Use Ozempic: 'I'm Horrified by It'
jane fonda
Jane Fonda 'Assumed' She 'Wouldn't Live Past 30' During Her Battle with Bulimia: 'It Takes Over Your Life'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rob Latour/Shutterstock (13393857s) Camila Mendes 'Do Revenge' film screening, Los Angeles, California, USA - 14 Sep 2022
Camila Mendes on Dealing with an Eating Disorder During 'Riverdale' Season 1: 'I Was So Insecure'
Marie Osmond attends AOL Build Speaker Series to discuss "Music is Medicine" at AOL Studios In New York on April 15, 2016 in New York City.
Marie Osmond Recalls Being Body Shamed, Developing Body Dysmorphia on 'Donny & Marie' Set
Remi Bader attends Variety, The New York Party at American Bar on October 19, 2022 in New York City.
Remi Bader Says She 'Gained Double the Weight Back' After Stopping Weight-Loss Drug Ozempic
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 06: Jonathan Van Ness attends the Netflix FYSee Kick Off Party at Raleigh Studios on May 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Netflix)
Jonathan Van Ness Opens Up About Recovery from Binge Eating Disorder: 'This Isn't Instantaneous'
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 06: Jonathan Van Ness attends the Netflix FYSee Kick Off Party at Raleigh Studios on May 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Netflix)
Jonathan Van Ness Says He Is Working to Overcome a Binge Eating Disorder: 'I Honor My Journey'
Jane Fonda attends the Special FYC Event For Netflix's "Grace And Frankie"
Jane Fonda Talks 'Really Hard' Eating Disorder Recovery, Recalls the 'Toll it Takes On You'
VARIOUS CITIES, - MAY 09: Yeardley Smith poses for a photo during Virtual Pop Expo on May 09, 2020. With large-scale events shutting down worldwide due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Virtual Pop Expo 2020 debuts as a fan convention experience online. (Photo by Yeardley Smith/Getty Images for ABA)
'The Simpsons' Actress Yeardley Smith Opens Up About 24-Year Battle with Bulimia
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 25: Meghan Trainor attends the LEGO Dots Pop-Up Experience at The Grove on August 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
Meghan Trainor Says She Lost 60 Lbs. After Being in a 'Dark Place' Due to Her C-Section Scar
In this image released on May 17, Nikki Glaser speaks onstage during the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED in Los Angeles, California.
Comedian Nikki Glaser on Overcoming Anorexia and Bulimia at Age 35: 'I Didn't Know How to Stop'