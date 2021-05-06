7 Easy Ways to Show Nurses Appreciation Today (and Every Day)

Nurses Appreciation Week kicks off today, so this is your reminder to show the nurses in your life some love now — and gratitude in the future

May 6th marks the start of Nurses Appreciation Week, a week dedicated to showing hardworking nurses a fraction of the love they show their patients at work.

This year especially, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses have sacrificed for much for their communities, selflessly serving on the frontlines of the deadly and dangerous virus, comforting the sick and being there for them when their families could not.

But if you're looking for a personal way to say thank you to the nurses in your life, we have compiled a few meaningful ways for you —whether you want to show your gratitude to your child's school nurse, the student nurse in your life, a nurse you received care from or the nurses at your local hospital.

Send them something to snack on.

Of the nurses we spoke to, nearly all of them said that food was appreciated. Order from your favorite bakery or restaurant and have it delivered to your local hospital. If you're receiving treatment or visiting a loved one receiving treatment, bring in a box of pastries or donuts or individually wrapped foods for the nurses when you come in. Just make sure to ask the hospital what their protocols are for outside food, as those may have changed with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"My husband is an ICU nurse and he says food is always welcome. Specifically, he says 'Meals from local restaurants would be the best thing to receive.'" —Brenna O., Seattle

Provide a caffeine pick-me-up.

nurses Credit: Getty

Two things that go a long way: good coffee and a good attitude! Working long hours on their feet, it's no wonder nurses are running on caffeine. Grab your nurse a gift card to a local coffee shop or bring in a good cup of coffee for them the next time you stop by.

"Coffee, always! Some people bring the big traveler boxes and others ask for specific orders — we love them both. And doughnuts. EVERYONE likes doughnuts." – Emily B., SRNA, Miami

"Something as little as a Starbucks gift card means a lot more than you think!!" —Emily C., nurse in South Carolina

Send them a note of thanks.

Sometimes, something as simple as a 'thank you' goes a long way!

Nurse Appreciation Week Kim Weinberg Credit: Kim Weinberg

"My patients who thank me mean the world to me. Sure, buying us snacks, lunch or coffee is always, always appreciated, but just saying 'thank you' or writing a note means a lot. Especially since, at my hospital, they put the thank you notes in our files, so when I am dealing with a tough patient, I can look back at twenty notes on file and know I'm doing a good job, and my boss can see that, too!

When my patients and their families are kind to me and thank me, it makes it all worth it and reminds me why I became a nurse. It outweighs all of the tough days." —Kim W., Nurse in a Cardiovascular Surgery Step Down Unit, New Jersey

Nurse Appreciation Week Mary Kratofil Credit: Mary Kratofil

"The best way to show appreciation is by giving a card with a personal message. Getting any type of gift is great, but it is even more special when someone sends a note that is personal or they do a follow up visit. It's nice to know you have touched someone." — Mary Kratofil, Labor and Delivery Nurse, Youngstown, Ohio

Or organize a way for your whole community to show them they're appreciated.

Like organizing a card drive! In February 2021, the kids of Canton, Connecticut, created approximately 400 Valentine cards for the frontline workers tirelessly caring for their community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Valentines for the Frontlines Credit: Courtesy Amy Jamieson

"The response to the sweet messages — filled with 'thank you's and words of encouragement only a kid can articulate, like 'You deserve a vacation when this is all over!' — was so so heartwarming. One nurse texted me that she was teary-eyed reading her card. I was told the cards were hung in cafeterias and other common areas where the workers could read them. Before the deliveries, I sat on my kitchen floor reading through them and cried, these kids really poured their hearts out to these deserving heroes!

We felt it was the least we could do for our health care and essential workers — many of whom have children at our schools — who have been working day in and day out, saving lives, putting their own lives at risk, and holding people's hands as they battle COVID-19. They've been through the unimaginable and we are so grateful for all they do. Canton as a community hopes these critical workers felt the love on Valentine's Day." —Amy Jamieson; Canton, Connecticut

Bring lots of goodies!

nurse Credit: Getty

"For my first baby, I planned way in advance and shopped the PEOPLE beauty sale, which meant I rolled up to deliver my baby with a 10-pound bag of beauty products that made me extremely popular with the nurses.

For my second baby, we were mid-pandemic and had relocated to another state, so all the products I'd set aside were stuck in my New York apartment. But I heard food was always appreciated (if not as exciting as Fenty) so we showed up with chocolate at night for the labor & delivery nurses, and then brought the post-natal nurses a catering tray from Potbelly with sandwiches, chips and sodas, to try to break up all the sweets I assume they get. Everyone seemed happy!"—Alex Apatoff, People Lifestyle Director

Show them patience and understanding.

Nurse checking patient in clinic during COVID-19 Credit: Getty

"As amazing as it is to have recognition for what we do, I'm not asking for cake or cookies or pizza. I am asking for patients to be more accepting, understanding and aware. It has been an extremely trying year—not just for the general population, but for nurses around the world. We have been braving this pandemic for the past year, not really knowing what to expect and having our guidelines change seemingly every day. Although we seem to have accepted the state of the world, it doesn't make what we do any easier.

There are only so many of us, and we take care of so many of you at one time. It is not that you are not important. It is not that we don't care. But to take care of so many of you when there are often so few of us can be mentally and emotionally draining.

If you feel like we did not care for you sufficiently or could have been more sympathetic, try to understand that we might've just been in a room with a baby who passed, or with a family that lost a loved one. As terrible as that is for you, it is for us, too. It is not easy, but we do it without a breath to cope; we have to put that behind us in seconds. And we do it for you all. So for nurses week, all I ask is for patience and understanding." —Taylor J., NP, Iowa

Wear your masks and get vaccinated.

