Dr. 90210 Features Female Plastic Surgeons Succeeding in a Male-Dominated Industry

The reality show follows four female plastic surgeons in Beverly Hills as they guide patients through consultations, surgery and recovery

A new reality series, Dr. 90210, features female doctors on the rise in the competitive field of plastic surgery.

The E! show, which is set to premiere September 28, follows four powerhouse female surgeons — Dr. Cat Begovic, Dr. Kelly Killeen, Dr. Michelle Lee and Dr. Suzanne Quardt — as they take on the traditionally male-dominated field in Beverly Hills, which the series calls the "Mecca of plastic surgery."

Dr. Killeen, who is certified by both the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Plastic Surgery, tells PEOPLE why she decided to do the series.

"I loved the idea of being on a show with four women with very different personalities showing what it's like to be a surgeon while balancing a career and home life," Killeen says. "Women in medicine are held to ridiculous standards and are often told, 'You can be here, but not acting or looking like that.' I loved the idea of showing little girls like my daughter that not only can you be a surgeon, you can be the person you want as well."

"In general, women in surgery are portrayed as one of two things, aggressive and difficult, or passive and a lightweight surgeon. It has been a challenge to break those stereotypes and develop a reputation for being a stellar surgeon, and a fun person to work with."

Killeen adds that it was important to be a part of a show that promotes properly trained doctors.

"It is so important for anyone considering plastic surgery to know that a properly trained, board certified plastic surgeon is always the best and safest choice," she says.

"I hope young women will see this show and learn that being a surgeon is a viable career choice."

Killeen says she hopes the show will help people "see plastic surgery as more than superficial fluff."

"It is truly life changing and there is nothing wrong with making changes to your body so that you can live the life you want," she says.

She also hopes that the series will serve as inspiration for young girls in medicine.

"I hope young women will see this show and learn that being a surgeon is a viable career choice. I was lucky to have a badass surgeon as a mom, I had good examples of powerful women in my life," she says. "I want that for every little girl!"