Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Dany Garcia Are Launching Athleticon with Major Fitness Stars

Who better to launch a fitness and entertainment conference than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his longtime producing partner, Dany Garcia?

The duo will kick off the first-ever Athleticon in October, and they’re revealing a few of the famous fitness stars they’ve recruited. The two-day event, hosted in Atlanta on Oct. 10 and 11, will feature Julianne Hough and her KINRGY movement, Yoga Girl Rachel Brathen, Amanda Kloots and Brian MacKenzie on the wellness side, and pro and amateur competitors in the fields of UFC fighting, body building and basketball.

“We’re excited to bring best-in-class experts across so many different areas to educate and entertain our audience and push them to the next level,” Johnson said in a press release, shared exclusively with PEOPLE. “We are going to attempt to raise the bar with this one and create an environment and build a culture that will allow people to walk away better versions of themselves. Every tribe, under one roof. Let’s have some fun and achieve some greatness — together.”

Garcia, a former-bodybuilder-turned-movie-producer, said they’ve been working on this lineup for years.

“Above all, it’s important for us to reveal elements that showcase what we’ve spent so much time quietly crafting for our audience over the past three years,” she said. “I couldn’t be more excited to unveil this first slate of Athleticon programming. These expressions tell our story so well through each key pillar — athletics, wellness, and entertainment — and include something for everyone.”

Over the course of the weekend, attendees will be able to join in on workout classes, watch pro and amateur competitions or join in on a few and listen to keynote speakers and panels.