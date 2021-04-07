"It’s always the work we quietly put in when no one is watching that changes the game," Dwayne Johnson said of his workouts

Dwayne Johnson Shows Off His Insanely Ripped Quads While Training for Black Adam Movie

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson doesn't mess with leg day.

On Wednesday, the actor, 48, posted a jaw-dropping photo of himself hitting the gym while training for his upcoming superhero role in Black Adam.

In the Instagram post, Johnson is seen wearing a sweat-soaked long sleeved shirt and short shorts that show off his extremely muscular quads.

The Jumanji star is also holding on to a heavy metal chain that seems to be part of his intense workout regimen.

"Black Adam ready⚡️⛓ It's always the work we quietly put in when no one is watching that changes the game," the famously toned actor captioned the photo.

"Grateful for the grind. (and the face of my Warrior Spirit always watching my back 🙏🏾💪🏾)," he added, including the hashtags "Black Adam," "DC Universe" and "Change The Game."

Johnson also revealed that production on the DC superhero film is set to kick off this week.

Many of Johnson's famous friends commented on the photo in awe of his ripped physique.

"Leg day 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻," wrote Lindsey Vonn while bodybuilder Kai Greene added, "💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾"

"BEAST MODE BROTHA💪🏽💪🏽," singer Naz Tokio replied, while actor Frank Grillo said, "You should just compete in the Olympia bro"

Bodybuilder Phil Heath also commented, "Now this is what I'm talking about!!!! 🔥💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽"

Last month, Johnson revealed on Instagram that Black Adam will be released on July 29, 2022, nearly one year after the film was originally supposed to premiere.

While the plot of the film is under wraps, Johnson's Black Adam is the anti-hero of the film. The character first appeared in DC comics in the 1940s, starting off as a power-hungry villain until he slowly became an anti-hero by the 2000s.

The actor also shared a video on Instagram last month in which he revealed what he eats for breakfast to prepare for the role.

The breakfast includes whole eggs and egg whites, beef tenderloin, oatmeal and blueberries, as well as gluten-free Ezekiel English muffins and Smart Balance butter, with some Stevia and cinnamon added for extra sweetness.