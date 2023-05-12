Dwayne Johnson Shares What He Learned from His Battles With Depression: 'It Can't Be Fixed If You Keep That Pain Inside'

“At the time, I didn’t know what mental health was, I didn’t know what depression was. I just knew I didn’t wanna be there,” the actor said on The Pivot podcast

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 12, 2023 04:08 PM
Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson is opening up about facing depression multiple times in his life.

The Black Adam star, 50, appeared on Tuesday's episode of The Pivot podcast where he spoke about his mental health and recalled being "sent in a tailspin" when a shoulder injury ended his college football career at the University of Miami.

"My first battle with depression was down there in Miami. I didn't want to go to school, I was ready to leave. I left school. I didn't take any midterms and I just left," he explained on the show. "But the interesting thing at that time is, I just didn't know what it was. I didn't know what mental health was, I didn't know what depression was. I just knew I didn't wanna be there."

"I wasn't going to any of the team meetings, wasn't participating in anything, wasn't working out. And you know for us, as athletes, just any kind of sweat and getting it in will get that s— out of you. I couldn't do it because of my shoulder," the actor said.

"So at that time, that was a tough one for me and again, I didn't know what it was. Years later, I went through it again when I got a divorce — didn't know that it was," Johnson continued. "Years later, around 2017 or so, I went through it a little bit. Knew what it was at that time and luckily I had some friends that I could lean on and say, 'Hey, I'm feeling a little wobbly now. I got a little struggle happening, seeing a little grey and not the blue.'"

Johnson explained that the "saving grace" for his mental health has been his daughters — Tiana, 5, Jasmine, 7, and Simone, 21 — and being a "girl dad."

On Friday, the Jungle Cruise actor shared part of the podcast appearance on his Instagram and sent an important message about seeking mental health care to his followers, specifically men.

"I've worked hard over the years to gain the emotional tools to work through any mental pain that may come to test me. But years ago I didn't know what mental health struggle was," he wrote. "As men, we didn't talk about it. We just kept our head down and worked through it. Not healthy but it's all we knew."

"If you're going through your own version of mental wellness turning into mental hell-ness, the most important thing you can do is talk to somebody," Johnson added. "It can't be fixed if you keep that pain inside. Having the courage to talk to someone is your superpower. I lost two friends to suicide. Talk to someone. Despite how you may feel, you're never alone."

Johnson has never been afraid to talk about his history with depression. Back in 2015, he first told the frightening story about watching his mother attempt suicide when he was 15 years old for OWN's Oprah's Master Class.

He also touched on the depression he felt at the age of 23 after he didn't make it into the NFL and was cut from the Canadian Football League, ending his dreams of playing professional football.

"I found that with depression one of the most important things you could realize is that you're not alone. You're not the first to go through it," he said at the time.

"I wish I had someone at that time who could just pull me aside and [say], 'Hey, it's going to be okay,'" he added.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

Related Articles
Mama June Shannon
Mama June Says Ozempic Is 'Not For Me,' Responds to Comments About Her Weight Gain
Demi Lovato Hollywood & Mind Summit 2023, Los Angeles, California, USA - 11 May 2023
Demi Lovato Was 'Relieved' to Be Diagnosed as Bipolar to Treat Her 'Extreme Lows' from Depression
Aurora James
Aurora James Responds to Claims That She's on Ozempic amid Her Eating Disorder Battle (Exclusive)
Rickey Smiley rollout 4/17
Comedian Rickey Smiley on 'Responsibility' to Share His Grief Over Son's Accidental Opioid Overdose (Exclusive)
Former MLB and NFL player Bo Jackson, watches Auburn and Clemson practice before an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in Auburn, Ala.
Bo Jackson Has Had Hiccups for Nearly a Year, Will Undergo Procedure to Provide Relief
Tammy Slaton Before and After
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Walks On Her Own Following Weight Loss Surgery
Rob Lowe Marks 33 Years Sober with Inspirational Message of 'Hope and Joy' Can we get this for tout https://www.instagram.com/p/CsE2Y_1vE-e/
Rob Lowe Marks 33 Years Sober with Inspirational Message of 'Hope and Joy'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CsFJnJPvaj8/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D Verified • Urgent Care Center torispelling's profile picture Verified Let’s talk about MOLD… - Here we are again at Urgent Care. We’ve all been on this continual spiral of sickness for months. Sick. Get better. To get sick again. Used to think… well that’s what happens when you have young kids in school. They just continually bring sicknesses home. But, when it gets to the point where they are at home sick more than being in school we had to reassess what was going on. Kids will be kids but when you have your youngest (10 and 6) so sick they are sleeping all day and say they feel dizzy even standing I knew something bigger was going on. Enter Mold inspection! Thx to Sean at Pacific Scope Inspections who came out and discovered extreme mold in our home 😱. The pieces all started to fall into place. Has anyone ever been thru Mold Infections? You just keep getting sick, one infection after another. Respiratory infections. Extreme allergy like symptoms too and like my poor Finn skin rashes as well. As we sit here today in Urgent Care … watching everyone getting swabbed and first up Finn with Strep throat ✅and high fever of 103. We now know that when the house was labeled a health hazard and not live able that wording was FACT. We now GET IT! It’s hard to just uproot a huge family especially in midst of all feeling so sick and in bed. But, we now will vacate the home asap. Looking for an @airbnb or @vrbo or hotel till we can even grasp what to do. We are just renters so looks like moving is in our eminent future as well. Grateful we have renters insurance. We’d be lost how to tackle this without. And, special non shout out to our public school district for repeatedly not believing our kids were as sick as they’ve been continually. Just get them in school right 😡? Has anyone been thru Mold sickness? The deeper dive I do online sadly I see how common this is 😢 #mold #moldinfection Edited · 21m
Tori Spelling Says She and Her Kids Are on a 'Continual Spiral of Sickness' After Mold Infection Found in Home
HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 11: Actor Dolph Lundgren arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of 'The Expendables 3' at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 11, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Dolph Lundgren Reveals He Has Been Privately Battling Cancer for 8 Years
Anna Cardwell
Mama June's Daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell Says Round 3 of Chemotherapy Is 'Going Good'
Morgan Ryland Breast Cancer
37-Year-Old Mom of 3 Diagnosed with 2 Types of Breast Cancer: 'This Cannot Be Real' (Exclusive)
Charles Kelley of Lady A
Lady A's Charles Kelley on His Sobriety Journey: 'I've Learned There's Degrees of Alcoholics'
mindy kaling rollout
Mindy Kaling Wears Workout Clothes All Day, Runs 20 Miles a Week: Fitness is a 'Commitment' 
Guerdy Abraira attends the Billboard Mujeres Latinas En La Música at Watsco Center
'RHOM' Star Guerdy Abraira Has Been Diagnosed with Breast Cancer: 'It Took Me Awhile to Process It'
Brooklinn Khoury
Brooklinn Khoury Recalls Being 'Scared' of How She Looked After Dog Attack: 'I Couldn't Change What Happened'
al-roker
Al Roker Is Taking Time Off for Knee Replacement Surgery, Enjoyed a 'Last Walk' Before the Procedure