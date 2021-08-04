The wrestler-turned-actor said that a previous injury from wrestling altered how his stomach looks

Dwayne Johnson Explains Why He Doesn't Have a Defined Six-Pack: They're Not 'Perfect Abs'

Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson is getting candid about his famous physique.

While taking part in an interview alongside his The Jungle Cruise costar Emily Blunt to answer "The Web's Most Searched Questions" for Wired, the 49-year-old wrestler-turned-actor answered a question about how his body is built.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Reading a prompt that asked, "What's wrong with The Rock's abs?" Johnson laughed, noting that the inquiry was "so f----- up," before he set the record straight.

"There's nothing wrong with them," he said. "Here's the thing. I think because on Instagram these fitness models have these incredible six, eight, 12, 24-pack stomachs. ... I've got a five-and-a-half pack, sometimes a four-and-a-half-pack."

Dwayne ''The Rock'' Johnson Credit: Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

Johnson went on to explain how a previous injury from his wrestling days continues to have an effect on his body and alters how his stomach looks.

"The problem was, which a lot of people don't know, in a wrestling match, I tore the top of my quad off my pelvis," the Baywatch star explained. "... That caused a chain reaction and it tore my abdomen wall. So then I had to do a triple hernia emergency surgery ... so, they're not, like, perfect abs."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During the candid Q&A conversation, Johnson also admitted that he went through a lot of pain to fix the injury.

"I'm gonna Google, 'What did The Rock overcome?'" he then jokingly teased in response to the question, as Blunt, 38, playfully said that the prompt "freaked" out the star.

RELATED VIDEO: Dwayne Johnson Rips Off Front Gate with His Bare Hands to Get to Work: 'Not My Finest Hour'

Back in 2014, Johnson chatted with The Hollywood Reporter about the injury that occurred during the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 29, where he went up against John Cena.

Johnson initially decided against receiving surgery after seeing a doctor, before something else went wrong two days later.

"I came in for a checkup and pulled my pants down, and the doctor goes, 'Oh! That's a hernia,'" Johnson told the outlet. "Your abdominal wall gets weak and your organs push through."