Dustin Lance Black Says He Suffered a 'Serious Head Injury' Last Month: 'Showing Little Improvement'

“Now I understand the road back will be long,” the Oscar-winning screenwriter said of his recovery

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE. Prior to joining in April 2021, she served as a reporter for Men's Health Magazine and BET Digital after freelancing for publications such as The New York Times and Everyday Health. Originally from northern Virginia, Vanessa is a proud Haitian American with a love for R&B music and mental health topics. She graduated from North Carolina State University with a bachelor's in Communication and Public Relations before earning her master's degree in Journalism from the City University of New York.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 26, 2022 03:46 PM
Dustin Lance Black attends the Premiere of FX's "Under The Banner Of Heaven" at Hollywood Athletic Club on April 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Dustin Lance Black is opening up about a "serious head injury" he recently suffered.

On Monday, the Oscar-winning screenwriter, 48, revealed his health struggles on Instagram and explained that he's been recovering for the past month.

"So I vanished for a while… A month ago I sustained a serious head injury that put me out of commission," Black wrote. "Showing little improvement, my doctors ordered me to shut off my brain in hopes of it healing. This has been a challenging, frightening time for a creative type who depends on what's in his skull to work, care and love. And now I understand the road back will be long."

"But this week my sweet, over the top husband took us to the Greek Islands to make me shut off," he continued, sharing photos of his and husband Tom Daly's vacation. "I can already feel this trip is a step in the right direction, and I finally feel safe sharing a bit again. Thank you for all of your love and patience. More to come. Promise."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While Black didn't reveal the cause of injury, his post included a photo of himself smiling while wearing a shirt embroidered with the word "Lucky."

Followers of Black sent their well wishes to the screenwriter under his post.

"Glad you're better. Hoping for your full recovery soon. 💕" actress and TV personality Domaine Javier commented while former Great British Bake Off winner Dr. Rahul Mandal added, "Get well soon! Sending loads of love."

Photographer Lee Jeffries also wrote, "Slowly… with head injuries. Patience.. and love like this will definitely make that road much smoother. Sending my love and best wishes to you and to Tom, who of course is going to be vital to your recovery."

Related Articles
Easton Oliverson
Parents of Little Leaguer Who Injured Head in Bunk Bed Fall Sues League, Bed Manufacturer
Tom Vitale and Valerie Bertinelli visit the SiriusXM Studio on October 17, 2012 in New York City
Valerie Bertinelli and Tom Vitale's Relationship Timeline
https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch3T8b8jtNz/. Easton Oliverson Little Leaguer Heads Home
Little Leaguer, 12, Heads Home After Emergency Surgery for Brain Injury After Falling from Bunk Bed
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Eugenio Derbez to Undergo 'Complicated' Surgery After Accident, Wife Details 'Difficult' Recovery
Comedian Lil Duval Reveals He Was Hit by a Car
Comedian Lil Duval Airlifted to Hospital After Being Hit by a Car at 'Full Speed' While Riding ATV
Easton Oliverson, Little League player
Little Leaguer Easton Oliverson Likely to Make 'Full Recovery' After 2 Head Injuries, Doc Says
Little League baseball player
Little League Official Says 'No Ill-Intent' in Players Placing 'Cotton' on Black Teammate's Head
Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers
Mookie Betts Sends Video Message to Little Leaguer Who Suffered Severe Injuries in Bunk Bed Fall
Sarah Lee was diagnosed with stage three malignant melanoma
BBC Journalist, 29, Tells of 'Terrifying Surprise' After Mole Misdiagnosis Turns Out to Be Skin Cancer
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 03: Reality TV Personality Ronnie Ortiz-Magro attends the brand Inna ELSIE new collection "Royaly" launch event at Basbussa on May 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Returns to 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' After 1 Year of Sobriety
Ozzy Osbourne performs during the closing ceremony for the Commonwealth Games
Ozzy Osbourne Returns to the Stage for the First Time Following Recent Surgery
Chef Justin Sutherland, host of “Taste the Culture” and co host of truTV’s“Fast Foodies" poses for a photo as truTV presents: "Taste The Culture" screening and cooking demo by Fast Foodies host Justin Sutherland at The WarnerMedia House during SXSW on March 13, 2022 in Austin, Texas.
Justin Sutherland Forgoes Feeding Tube After Accident, Needs to Eat 2500 Calories in Liquid Form
Teen Cheerleader Who Survived Shark Attack Takes First Steps After Getting Leg Amputated
Teen Cheerleader Who Survived Shark Attack Takes First Steps After Leg Amputation: 'Such a Warrior'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: (L-R) Ozzy Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Ozzy Osbourne Reveals the Sweet Gift He Plans to Give Daughter Kelly's Firstborn Baby
Chef Justin Sutherland, host of “Taste the Culture” and co host of truTV’s“Fast Foodies" poses for a photo as truTV presents: "Taste The Culture" screening and cooking demo by Fast Foodies host Justin Sutherland at The WarnerMedia House during SXSW on March 13, 2022 in Austin, Texas.
Chef Justin Sutherland Fell Off His Boat Near the Motor and Suffered Injuries to Head, Jaw, and Arm
Ozzy Osbourne
Ozzy Osbourne Says He's Home from the Hospital and Recuperating Comfortably' After Surgery