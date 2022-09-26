Lifestyle Health Dustin Lance Black Says He Suffered a 'Serious Head Injury' Last Month: 'Showing Little Improvement' “Now I understand the road back will be long,” the Oscar-winning screenwriter said of his recovery By Vanessa Etienne Vanessa Etienne Twitter Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE. Prior to joining in April 2021, she served as a reporter for Men's Health Magazine and BET Digital after freelancing for publications such as The New York Times and Everyday Health. Originally from northern Virginia, Vanessa is a proud Haitian American with a love for R&B music and mental health topics. She graduated from North Carolina State University with a bachelor's in Communication and Public Relations before earning her master's degree in Journalism from the City University of New York. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 26, 2022 03:46 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Dustin Lance Black is opening up about a "serious head injury" he recently suffered. On Monday, the Oscar-winning screenwriter, 48, revealed his health struggles on Instagram and explained that he's been recovering for the past month. "So I vanished for a while… A month ago I sustained a serious head injury that put me out of commission," Black wrote. "Showing little improvement, my doctors ordered me to shut off my brain in hopes of it healing. This has been a challenging, frightening time for a creative type who depends on what's in his skull to work, care and love. And now I understand the road back will be long." "But this week my sweet, over the top husband took us to the Greek Islands to make me shut off," he continued, sharing photos of his and husband Tom Daly's vacation. "I can already feel this trip is a step in the right direction, and I finally feel safe sharing a bit again. Thank you for all of your love and patience. More to come. Promise." Tom Daley and Husband Dustin Lance Black Mark Their 8th Anniversary: 'So Grateful' Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. While Black didn't reveal the cause of injury, his post included a photo of himself smiling while wearing a shirt embroidered with the word "Lucky." Followers of Black sent their well wishes to the screenwriter under his post. "Glad you're better. Hoping for your full recovery soon. 💕" actress and TV personality Domaine Javier commented while former Great British Bake Off winner Dr. Rahul Mandal added, "Get well soon! Sending loads of love." Photographer Lee Jeffries also wrote, "Slowly… with head injuries. Patience.. and love like this will definitely make that road much smoother. Sending my love and best wishes to you and to Tom, who of course is going to be vital to your recovery."