Dustin Lance Black Says He Suffered a 'Serious Head Injury' Last Month: 'Showing Little Improvement'

Dustin Lance Black is opening up about a "serious head injury" he recently suffered.

On Monday, the Oscar-winning screenwriter, 48, revealed his health struggles on Instagram and explained that he's been recovering for the past month.

"So I vanished for a while… A month ago I sustained a serious head injury that put me out of commission," Black wrote. "Showing little improvement, my doctors ordered me to shut off my brain in hopes of it healing. This has been a challenging, frightening time for a creative type who depends on what's in his skull to work, care and love. And now I understand the road back will be long."

"But this week my sweet, over the top husband took us to the Greek Islands to make me shut off," he continued, sharing photos of his and husband Tom Daly's vacation. "I can already feel this trip is a step in the right direction, and I finally feel safe sharing a bit again. Thank you for all of your love and patience. More to come. Promise."

While Black didn't reveal the cause of injury, his post included a photo of himself smiling while wearing a shirt embroidered with the word "Lucky."

Followers of Black sent their well wishes to the screenwriter under his post.

"Glad you're better. Hoping for your full recovery soon. 💕" actress and TV personality Domaine Javier commented while former Great British Bake Off winner Dr. Rahul Mandal added, "Get well soon! Sending loads of love."

Photographer Lee Jeffries also wrote, "Slowly… with head injuries. Patience.. and love like this will definitely make that road much smoother. Sending my love and best wishes to you and to Tom, who of course is going to be vital to your recovery."