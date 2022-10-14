Dustin Lance Black shared that he's expected to make a full recovery from a recent head injury.

The 48-year-old screenwriter said the prognosis looks good at Thursday's premiere of Mama's Boy, a documentary adaptation of his 2019 memoir.

"What's been really challenging is not being able to use my mind," Black said in an interview with Variety. "And I didn't share it publicly until I was at a place where I was able to be a little creative again — at least for a few hours a day in the morning with breaks."

The Oscar-winning writer said it's been a difficult time but that things are starting to improve. "It takes a long time to come up with the next thought or word," Black said. "It's going to come back and the doctors are saying that hopefully by before Christmas, I'll be back to Lance."

In September, Black revealed on Instagram he suffered a head injury the month prior and explained that he was recovering.

"So I vanished for a while… A month ago I sustained a serious head injury that put me out of commission," Black wrote at the time.

"Showing little improvement, my doctors ordered me to shut off my brain in hopes of it healing. This has been a challenging, frightening time for a creative type who depends on what's in his skull to work, care and love. And now I understand the road back will be long," he said.

"But this week my sweet, over the top husband took us to the Greek Islands to make me shut off," he continued, sharing photos of his and husband Tom Daley's vacation. "I can already feel this trip is a step in the right direction, and I finally feel safe sharing a bit again. Thank you for all of your love and patience. More to come. Promise."

While Black didn't reveal the cause of injury, his post included a photo of himself smiling while wearing a shirt embroidered with the word "Lucky."

Followers of Black sent their well wishes to the screenwriter under his post.

"Glad you're better. Hoping for your full recovery soon. 💕," actress and TV personality Domaine Javier commented while former Great British Bake Off winner Dr. Rahul Mandal added, "Get well soon! Sending loads of love."

Photographer Lee Jeffries also wrote, "Slowly… with head injuries. Patience.. and love like this will definitely make that road much smoother. Sending my love and best wishes to you and to Tom, who of course is going to be vital to your recovery."