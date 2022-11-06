Duran Duran Guitarist Andy Taylor Reveals Stage 4 Prostate Cancer Diagnosis: 'There Is No Cure'

Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor has revealed his cancer diagnosis.

During the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday evening, Taylor's bandmates shared that the musician, 61, has been battling health issues related to Stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer.

Noting that Taylor suffered a setback from his health issues that would not allow him to travel to California from Ibiza, Spain, the group honored Taylor during the music ceremony by reading portions of an acceptance speech he had penned.

"Just over four years ago, I was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer. Many families have experienced the slow burn of this disease and of course, we are no different; so I speak from the perspective of a family man but with profound humility to the band, the greatest fans a group could have and this exceptional accolade," Taylor wrote in his speech, in part.

"I'm truly sorry and massively disappointed I couldn't make it. Let there be no doubt I was stoked about the whole thing, even bought a new guitar with the essential whammy!" he added. "I'm so very proud of these four brothers; I'm amazed at their durability, and I'm overjoyed at accepting this award. I often doubted the day would come. I'm sure as hell glad I'm around to see the day."

After the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Taylor uploaded his full speech onto Duran Duran's official website.

"I have the Rodgers and Edwards of doctors and medical treatment that until very recently allowed me to just rock on," he wrote. "Although my current condition is not immediately life-threatening, there is no cure."

"Recently I was doing okay after some very sophisticated life-extending treatment, that was until a week or so ago when I suffered a setback, and despite the exceptional efforts of my team, I had to be honest in that both physically and mentally, I would be pushing my boundaries," Taylor continued.

He added: "However, none of this needs to or should detract from what this band (with or without me) has achieved and sustained for 44 years. We've had a privileged life, we were a bit naughty but really nice, a bit shirty but very well-dressed, a bit full of ourselves because we had a lot to give. But, as I've said many times, when you feel that collective, instinctive, kindred spirit of creativity mixed with ambition, armed with an über cool bunch of fans, well what could possibly go wrong?"

Duran Duran was formed in 1978 by singer and bassist Stephen Duffy, keyboardist Nick Rhodes and bassist John Taylor, according to the band's official website.

After drummer Roger Taylor joined a year later, Taylor then joined the group in early 1980 with the addition of singer Simon Le Bon — who helped make up their most famous line-up.

The band's first major hit was 1981's "Girls on Film" from their self-titled debut album. Other popular songs the band would go on to release include "Hungry Like the Wolf" and "Rio," among many others.

The group was honored during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday, alongside Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Pat Benatar, Eminem, Eurythmics and Carly Simon.

The induction ceremony will air at a later date on HBO and stream on HBO Max, along with a radio simulcast on SiriusXM's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio channel 310 and SiriusXM's Volume channel 106.