Drew Barrymore's Sweaty Yoga Video Is All the #Fitspo You Need This Week

Drew Barrymore is getting her week started off right.

On Sunday, the Santa Clarita Diet actress, 43, posted a video on Instagram where she briefly pauses her yoga session to show off her sweaty yoga mat. In the short clip, she first shows her face dripping in sweat and then pans over to her mat before sharing a funny reaction to how much she is perspiring.

Barrymore captioned the video with the hashtags”#goodthingsweek” and “#sundaysweat.”

This isn’t the first time she has shared a selfie during yoga.

Barrymore — whose usual routine consists of a mix of kickboxing, yoga and the elliptical a few times a week—also posted a photo from sweat sesh on Christmas Day in 2016.

“[Working out] is more for mental,” she has told PEOPLE. “It’s maintenance. Having a hot body is just not my thing. I care a little, I don’t care a lot.”

The star has also been open about her health in the past, sharing that she decided to lose weight for her role on the hit Netflix series.

“When I first started the show, I was 145 lbs. and my life was kind of falling apart,” she said during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden in March. “And I said, ‘Victor [Fresco, the show’s executive producer], can I lose 20 lbs. over the course of the show, and change my eyebrows and the height of my shoes and the body language and attitude and go from someone who’s kind of naïve and unhappy to someone who’s empowered and alive?’ And he said yes, and so I got to make that transformation.”

Barrymore says she likes to maintain a healthy diet while filming but she’s not afraid to “pig out” when she wants to do so.

“When I’m doing the show I’m a vegan and I barely eat anything, and I workout every day, and it’s so healthy,” she says. “It gets to be euphoric, and then it’s like food poisoning, you feel like you’ll never eat again, and then before you know it you’re pigging out with the feed bag strapped to your face.”

She adds: “And I’m a foodie, and love food and I travel the world for food, so I get heavy again between the show.”

While Barrymore felt the weight loss was imperative for the development of her character on the show, she says it was equally rewarding for her personal life.

“It’s attitudinal, it’s empowerment, it’s confidence,” she added. “It’s all of these things that’s she’s lost in her life, that I sort of felt like I had lost in my life, and it’s such a blessing to come alive with her. And it really was so positive for me.”