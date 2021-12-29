Drew Barrymore Shares Candid Message About Self-Care, Vows to 'Put Wellness First' 

“It will be a fun journey to just see how I can totally take care of myself,” Drew Barrymore wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday

Drew Barrymore is taking the time to focus on her mental health and overall well-being as the new year approaches.

The Never Been Kissed star, 46, shared a refreshingly honest message with her Instagram followers on Tuesday, posting a photo of a scale with a yellow sticky note next to it that reads, "Say something kind to yourself."

"The point of wellness to me is the mental! I am exhausted from work. I don't care what the number says! But, I feel bloated from eating like crap. Sleeping too little. Working so much. I have a week off and I plan to scrape those barnacles!" she began her lengthy caption, adding that she needs a "redo reboot."

The Drew Barrymore Show host went on to write that while she has some time off, she's interested in seeing what a week of positive changes can do for her.

"Now I know once I go back to kids work life balance, I will most likely not be able to live this healthy. But, it's great to go hard this week on seeing what I can scrape off myself," she wrote, adding that it's about "eating healthy, meditation, walking, and staying balanced," which she noted is "hard to do in the middle of real life."

"But it will be a fun journey to just see how I can totally take care of myself and put wellness first," she explained. "Which is just not an option most of the time. Which is I guess why they call it balance."

This isn't the first time that Barrymore has gotten candid about her mental health and wellness this year. Earlier this month, the Charlie's Angels alum opened up about her "quiet, confident" sobriety journey on CBS This Morning, revealing that she's been sober for about two-and-a-half years.

"It was something I realized just did not serve me and my life," she said.