The actress opened up about her "quiet, candid" journey to sobriety during an interview with CBS This Morning

Drew Barrymore Says She's Been Sober for Over 2 Years: Alcohol 'Did Not Serve Me and My Life'

Drew Barrymore says she has been sober for two and a half years.

The actress and television host, 46, shared her "quiet, confident" journey to sobriety during a chat with CBS This Morning on Thursday while discussing her upcoming interview with Machine Gun Kelly for The Drew Barrymore Show, where the pair open up to each other about their previous mental health struggles.

"It was something I realized just did not serve me and my life," she said of the decision to quit drinking alcohol.

While she didn't share much more detail about becoming sober, she did admit that she has "been very private with a lot of my struggles."

"I wouldn't be surprised if there is a revolt against the perfection right now that we are all forced to see and feel through social media," she said. "We're in an impasse and a crux of a moment where talking about how we figure ourselves out, how we fix ourselves takes a journey and solutions. Most people do it in private."

Also on Thursday, Barrymore revealed a sneak peek of her upcoming conversation with Kelly. As he painted her nails, he shared how he's become more emotionally honest and vulnerable outside of his music.

"I think I'm new to being vulnerable outside of songs. I see a lot of pictures of me and there's like, smiles on them," he said. "It's just weird though because I didn't feel good at all that day and I kind of am sick of smiling on days when I don't feel like smiling."

He added, "And I feel like this odd pressure because I don't want my fans to think that I'm taking something for granted — so if I accept an award and I'm super smiley, but behind the scenes, there was stuff going on..."

The singer — who shared that he'd rather speak about "fun stuff" with Barrymore — explained that "a lot of what I do is for other people, and I haven't given myself the time to just accept that it's OK to not be OK."

Barrymore, 46, responded by saying she "likes him so much more" after hearing him open up, even sharing herself that she needed mental health help after her 2016 divorce from Will Kopelman after nearly four years of marriage.

"I wasn't doing very well, and I just wanted to go talk to some people and how to pull myself out of a hole, and I had these two kids that I had to fight for and I needed help," she said. "I started reaching out to different people and eventually, I really made some big, sweeping changes in my life, and I got on a whole new track — not back on track, but a brand new one that I helped build."

Barrymore has previously been candid about her mental health. Earlier this year, she shared details about spending 18 months in a psychiatric ward when she was 13. In September, she revisited the institution during an episode of her show.

Barrymore said it was "empowering" to revisit the grounds of the facility after so long, to see how far she's come and to feel proud of that.