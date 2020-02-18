Drew Barrymore is thanking her “amazing” fitness trainer, Marnie Alton, for her wellness transformation.

On Tuesday, the actress shared several photos and videos documenting her work with Alton to celebrate Wellness Week on social media.

Barrymore, 44, shared that her “long time teacher and dear important friend” who not only “helped” and “healed” her, but “encouraged [her] to keep going when [she] felt like being strong was an insurmountable task.”

The actress went on to discuss her weight loss for her mom-turned-zombie role in Santa Clarita Diet — in which she had to mirror a woman on a high-protein diet — and how Alton was a huge help.

“Every spring, when I would start training to become #SHEILAHAMMOND Marnie was the one who got me there. I lost 20 pounds and trained like a mother,” Barrymore said.

The 50 First Dates star also included multiple pictures of herself working out with Alton, both in the studio and at home, as well as inspirational poems about loving your body.

RELATED: Drew Barrymore Doesn’t Beat Herself Up About Her Weight: ‘I Was Never Naturally That Thin’

“She is humorous and so so so knowledgeable about our bodies. I love her. Inside and out,” the actress continued. “We hope the people in the wellness world are actually healthy in their hearts and minds.”

Barrymore added that Alton helped her to learn that, “It’s not all about being terminators” rather “It’s about how to find yourself. How to be your best self.”

Image zoom Drew Barrymore/Instagram

Image zoom Drew Barrymore/Instagram

“But we need guidance and we hope our teachers are smart and wise and sane! Marnie is one of the greats,” she wrote.

RELATED: Drew Barrymore Opens Up About Beauty and How Her Young Daughters ‘Love Their Bodies’

Barrymore has been candid in the past about her experience with her weight loss for the now-wrapped Netflix show.

“Let’s face it, I hate it,” she said of her filming diet, during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden in March 2018. “I would much rather eat fettuccine alfredo all day long.

Image zoom Saeed Adyani/Netflix

But Barrymore wanted to show the major life change her character was going through after becoming a zombie. And it came at a time when Barrymore was going through her own life change after splitting from ex-husband Will Kopelman.

“When I first started the show, I was 145 lbs. and my life was kind of falling apart,” she said. “And I said, ‘Victor [Fresco, the show’s executive producer], can I lose 20 lbs. over the course of the show, and change my eyebrows and the height of my shoes and the body language and attitude and go from someone who’s kind of naïve and unhappy to someone who’s empowered and alive?’ And he said yes, and so I got to make that transformation.”

While her weight loss was purely for the role, Barrymore said it made her feel fantastic.

“It’s funny, it’s called Santa Clarita Diet but it is more than that for me with her,” she told Today that same month. “It is doing her hair and putting on nails and accessorizing. Sheila has reminded me along way that sometimes putting a little into yourself does make you feel a little more alive. Isn’t it ironic?”