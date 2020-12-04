Drew Barrymore Jokes She’s ‘Been Eating My Stress’ After Her Pants Won’t Fit

The actress and talk show host got candid with fans from her wardrobe closet about her waistband struggles

Drew Barrymore wants to “keep it real” with her fans: Her pants just won’t fit.

The actress and host of The Drew Barrymore Show frequently shares photos from her pre-show fittings, but on Thursday, she hit a snag when she couldn’t zip up the back of her pants.

“Okay, so, we’re in the wardrobe closet and you know how normally we do these like, cute pictures and we’re like, ‘Oh my god, look at this amazing outfit and look!’ Well. Here. Let me keep it real with ya,” Barrymore, 45, said in a video on Instagram, as she showed the unzipped back of her pants. “Yeah, that happened.”

The mom of two said that the wardrobe team on the show had to make some adjustments to get the waistband to fit.

“I guess I’ve been eating my stress at little bit lately and I have to have like, a brassiere thing put in there,” she said, laughing. “So, I’m going to reevaluate my life this weekend, and for anyone who has to put an extender on your pants, well just know, I feel ya!”

Barrymore also asked her followers in the caption: “can anyone relate??”

One of the many followers who responded was actress Sharon Stone, who posted in support of Barrymore.

“You are so pretty and we are NOT defined by our waistline,” Stone, 62, wrote. “Me too btw.”

