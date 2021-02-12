“I’m basically just working out so I can eat, and that’s my form of self-care,” the actress and talk show host joked to PEOPLE

Drew Barrymore Says She Has to Keep Up Her Workouts or She’ll ‘Blow Up Like a Balloon’

Between raising her two kids during a pandemic and her (many) jobs as an actress, talk show host and beauty entrepreneur, Drew Barrymore has precious few moments to herself. But she makes a point to carve out time for workouts to keep her on track mentally and physically.

The host of The Drew Barrymore Show, 45, says that exercise is her only way to sneak in personal time these days.

"There is no self-care when you have small children — it's really hard and it feels like an unwinnable battle. I guess I try to carve out some exercise here and there, because I have the propensity to blow up like a balloon and I have no metabolism, and so the self-care for me is a workout," she tells PEOPLE. "I wish I did more. I just have a job and I have kids at that age that it's really hard."

Barrymore, who is now also the newest face of Garnier, adds that she often feels guilty when people talk about making time for themselves.

"It makes me feel bad when I hear self-care, because I'm like, 'Oh God, should I be doing it? Am I not doing what I'm supposed to be doing?' Then it makes me feel bad when I try to do it, because it doesn't really work in life, there's not enough time and space for it," she admits.

After considering what really makes her happy, Barrymore says that exercise enables her to indulge in her favorite form of self-care: eating.

"If I'm going to eat the takeout with the remote control, I'm going to really need the workout," she says. "So I'm basically just working out so I can eat, and that's my form of self-care."

Barrymore has long been candid about her body image and struggles with her weight. For most of her career, she said last year, she would worry about fitting into a certain size to meet Hollywood's standards, but has since learned to let that go.

"NOW I have found that elusive B called BALANCE. 45! It only took 45 years to find myself. Right where I am supposed to be," she posted on Instagram last February. "And it's not perfect. But it's me."