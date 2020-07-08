The actress says working out has been vital to being a good mom to her daughters during the coronavirus pandemic

Drew Barrymore Jokes She Has to ‘Work So Hard at Not Being the Size of a Bus’

For Drew Barrymore, her Pilates sessions serve two purposes: the workouts help her be a good mom to her daughters, and they keep her body in her ideal shape.

The actress, 45, joked in a new interview with InStyle that if she doesn’t exercise, her body morphs into a very unwanted form.

“I have to work so hard at not being the size of a bus,” Barrymore told the magazine for their August cover, which she shot herself at home.

But Barrymore said that “it’s okay” with her that she has to “eat really clean and healthy,” and do an hour of Pilates “at least four days a week.”

“That is just my journey,” she said. “That is my karma. I don’t know, maybe I was thin and mean in a past life.”

But Barrymore doesn't beat herself up over her body. She previously told PEOPLE that she's never bought into the Hollywood pressure to lose weight.

“Never have, never will,” she said in 2019. “I think it’s bulls---.”

And Barrymore has learned, over the last few months of staying at home with her two daughters, Olive, 7, and Frankie, 6, during the coronavirus pandemic, that exercising is key to being a good mom.

“Between homeschooling and working, I felt very overwhelmed at first — and I hate feeling overwhelmed,” she told InStyle. “It was weird to be a mom and a teacher and a provider and a friend. I felt sad for a while that I was all I could offer my children. Then I realized that I had to get out from under it. I have so much empathy and patience for everyone but myself, it’s sick. [laughs]”

Barrymore said that along with learning how to take better care of herself during the pandemic, she’s also learning from the Black Lives Matter movement happening in the U.S. and abroad.

“You can’t be fueled by negativity. That’s why, to me, what’s happening now in the world does not feel negative; it feels overdue,” she said. “People will have different opinions about how to proceed, and based on history, there is nothing everyone in the world will agree on. But it seems like there is a collective consciousness right now — an American and global awakening. And I am a student. I’ll be learning until the end of time.”

